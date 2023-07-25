New to Williamsburg’s Hoxton Hotel, Jaffa opened this past May. It makes three operations by chef Michael Solomonov at this address, joining fantastic K’Far adjacent to the hotel’s lobby, and popular Laser Wolf on the 10th floor. Jaffa serves seafood, fun cocktails, buckets of beer and wine by the glass or box on the Hoxton’s mezzanine level.
Jaffa Cocktail and Raw Bar
Time Out says
A rooftop bar that completes a trio of great destinations at the Hoxton Hotel.
Details
- Address:
- 97 Wythe Avenue
- NYC
- 11249
- Contact:
- View Website
- Menu
- View menu
- Opening hours:
- Wednesday-Friday, 4pm-12am; Saturday, 12pm-12am; Sunday, 12pm-11pm.
- Do you own this business?
- Sign in & claim business
Discover Time Out original video