New York
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Jaffa Cocktail and Raw Bar

  • Bars
  • Williamsburg
Jaffa Cocktail and Raw Bar
Photograph: Courtesy of Teddy Wolff
Advertising

Time Out says

A rooftop bar that completes a trio of great destinations at the Hoxton Hotel.

New to Williamsburg’s Hoxton Hotel, Jaffa opened this past May. It makes three operations by chef Michael Solomonov at this address, joining fantastic K’Far adjacent to the hotel’s lobby, and popular Laser Wolf on the 10th floor. Jaffa serves seafood, fun cocktails, buckets of beer and wine by the glass or box on the Hoxton’s mezzanine level. 

Amber Sutherland-Namako
Written by
Amber Sutherland-Namako

Details

Address:
97 Wythe Avenue
NYC
11249
Contact:
View Website
Menu
View menu
Opening hours:
Wednesday-Friday, 4pm-12am; Saturday, 12pm-12am; Sunday, 12pm-11pm.
Do you own this business?
Sign in & claim business
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

Get us in your inbox

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Site map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.