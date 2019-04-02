New underground hidden bars NYC has to offer

“Arriba, abajo, al centro, al dentro!” goes a popular tequila toast, and this agave lounge below Tribeca’s Añejo offers endless opportunities to clink glasses to your heart’s desire. Between shots, opt for something off the special weekly menu,like a mezcal-forward martini or palomas crafted with grapefruit-flavored Jarritos.

Order this: The Oaxacan Negroni made with single-barrel tequila