"Underground Overground Comedy" has taken place in a gym, a rooftop, a music studio and a barbershop in a train station among other unique locales. For its creators, it's all about using the great spaces NYC already has to offer a unique way to enjoy a bit of comedy. To add a bit of mystery and New York magic, they don't exactly advertise their shows. They use Instagram to alert followers and take down names via direct messages for their ongoing guest list. Shows have featured Josh Gondelman, Kerry Coddett, Jordan Jensen and Napolean Emil among others.
Sure, New York attractions are known across the globe, but what about the lesser-known, secret NYC spots? Thanks to us, you don’t have to do much digging. This is a classified list of hidden parties in NYC, in-the-know dinners and buzzy speakeasies in NYC (the speakeasy is actually booming right now). Just one thing: Let’s try to keep this information between us, cool?
