Employees Only
Photograph: Emilie Baltz

The 16 best speakeasy-inspired bars in NYC

Drink in Jazz Age interiors, tell secrets in a phone booth and sip throwback cocktails at NYC's best speakeasy-inspired bars.

Amber Sutherland-Namako
Written by
Amber Sutherland-Namako
Although reports of their resurrection are greatly exaggerated, the last of New York City’s real-deal speakeasies ceased operation in 1933. That’s the year prohibition ended, and once that odd bit of wise legislation managed to pass, in spite of hidden entrances, decoys, and hooch-obscuring levers and pulleys, wowie-zowie, all those gin joints turned into bars! 

Some of those bars, like 21 Club, remained open in various forms for many more years. Any place popping up in the interim is simply speakeasy-inspired. These newcomers aim to approximate Jazz Age style absent its inconvenient trappings. See, just like we wouldn’t take a suborbital flight and call it space travel, we can’t really say we fully comprehend the sights, smells, tastes and heartbeat of erstwhile speakeasies. 

But we do go to a lot of bars, and plenty of those are rather convincingly fashioned after speakeasies, but with better booze (fewer errant pest particles), improved air quality (no smoking), and modern conveniences like online reservation platforms, air conditioning and mobile payments to follow up with the moochers in the group. Some have circa (19)20s details for days and others would make a dramaturg’s stomach turn, but their semi-hidden entrances, Old New York decor and appearance of exclusivity are almost enough to make us feel like we’re about to light up a Chesterfield, sip some cold clear liquor and–what?–oh, we’ll Venmo you later.  

Best speakeasies in NYC

Attaboy
Photograph: Jessica Lin

1. Attaboy

  • Bars
  • Cocktail bars
  • Lower East Side
  • price 2 of 4

Occupying the former Milk and Honey space (the bar said to have kick started this whole genre revival on New Years Eve, 1999), there’s now a whole generation of drinkers who could be forgiven for thinking Attaboy has been here forever. Its narrow interior, anchored by a brushed steel bar, is chicly worn, and plenty of old-timey tipples are available. Some still say it’s a little hard to find, so here’s a tip: The address is 134 Eldridge Street, and it reads “AB” on the door. 

Angel’s Share
Photograph: Courtesy Angel's Share

2. Angel’s Share

  • Bars
  • Lounges
  • East Village
  • price 2 of 4

This was one of a few speakeasy-inspired bars to add outdoor seating in 2020, sunshine dehydrating any last lingering molecules of anonymity. But now that the indoors are open once more, it’s fun to climb Angel Share’s staircase, stride through adjacent Japanese restaurant Village Yokocho, and see if you can squeeze in past the bar’s big wooden door. Arrive alone or in pairs for a better chance of nabbing a spot. 

PDT
Photograph: Roxana Marroquin

3. PDT

  • Bars
  • Lounges
  • East Village
  • price 4 of 4

PDT also its own outdoor annex last year, though PDT Tropicale’s cocktails, including a few frozen drinks, are much more suitable for sipping in the sun than PDT proper’s deep libations. To visit the original, enter Crif Dogs, keep your fingers crossed and pop into the phone booth to see whether any tables are available. Most nights, it looks like a job for Superman. 

The Back Room
Photograph: Courtesy Ravi Leider

4. The Back Room

  • Bars
  • Lounges
  • Lower East Side
  • price 2 of 4

In theory, you and a companion–yet to be determined friend or foe–will turn up Norfolk street just as a cloud of steam rises from a subway grate, and your eyes will land on a sign: THE LOWER EAST SIDE TOY COMPANY. This must be the place, you’ll say, pulling your trench coat tighter, no longer sure whether you’re nervous or excited, or if this is really the place at all. In practice, there will probably already be people milling around outside The Back Room, and you may have to wait for your cocktail-in-a-teacup, but the environs are just transportive enough to make it seem, for a minute, like you’re back in the original roaring 20s. 

Little Branch
Photograph: Courtesy Krista Schleuter

5. Little Branch

  • Bars
  • Lounges
  • West Village
  • price 4 of 4

The late ​​Sasha Petraske’s imprint is all over NYC cocktail culture, and particularly deep in the speakeasy class. Milk and Honey, Time Out New York Best of the City award winner Dutch Kills and Little Branch are among his most famed operations. Little Branch first opened beyond a barely there, nondescript (except for the line that often forms outside!) doorway and down a staircase in 2005, and it’s still got top-notch classic and bespoke drinks today. 

 

Bathtub Gin
Photograph: Courtesy Bathtub Gin

6. Bathtub Gin

  • Bars
  • Cocktail bars
  • Chelsea
  • price 2 of 4

If you’re really thirsty for the whole hide-and-seek conceit, or simply tolerating someone who is, this is the place to be. Up front, it’s a functional coffee shop. In the back after dark, it’s Jazz Age cosplay, baby. Not that most people come wearing costumes, but they certainly could and blend right in with the copper bathtub in the center of the room. Go ahead: Take a little social media dip.

The Garret
Photograph: Courtesy Yelp/Jessie R.

7. The Garret

  • Bars
  • Cocktail bars
  • West Village
  • price 2 of 4

This one ranks high on the calculated seclusion spectrum, too. Situated above a Five Guys, the path up a back staircase leading to tin ceilings, banquet hall-esque chandeliers and cozy tufted booths is pretty neat if you just sort of happen upon it, so grab a pal prone to whimsy and try to orchestrate that very experience without mentioning the place is already all over Yelp, Instagram, and TikTok.

La Noxe
Photograph: Courtesy of La Noxe

8. La Noxe

  • Bars
  • Chelsea

Newer La Noxe is, like a lot of spots, literally underground, but its unexpected location just off the 1 train in the 28th Street subway station gives it an edge. It has more of an element of surprise than most of its peers, better capturing that slightly clandestine quality other venues in this category aspire to. Take a date here for boudoir decor and the quickest possible exit. 

Employees Only
Photograph: Emilie Baltz

9. Employees Only

  • Bars
  • Cocktail bars
  • West Village
  • price 2 of 4

Originally opened by industry pros on the earlier side of the 2000s speakeasy resurgence, Employees Only has real NYC bar bonafides. The comfortably-worn reproduction of a prohibition-era bar is also among the city’s most populist, with enough nerd-baiting sips on the menu to please aficionados without alienating everyone else. 

Banzarbar
Photograph: Teddy Wolff

10. Banzarbar

  • Bars
  • Cocktail bars
  • Lower East Side
  • price 3 of 4

To explore Antarctica, Sir Ernest Shackleton had to navigate the frozen seas after his ship was trapped and eventually crushed by nature's translucent killer/cocktail cooler: Ice. To get to Banzarbar, which is inspired by those 20th-century expeditions, you must take the MTA. Six of one, half dozen of the other. The olive-green paneling, seafaring paintings and candlelight in the intimate space above Freemans restaurant amount to a nautical adventure on land. 

Karasu
Photograph: Paul Wagtouicz

11. Karasu

  • Restaurants
  • Japanese
  • Fort Greene

The Japanese restaurant and cocktail in the back of Walter’s recently reopened with a few new menu items and its familiar enduring style. Pass through the restaurant to reach the intimate, low-lit space and pair your old-timey imbibing with menu items like oysters, sashimi and karaage. 

Read more
J.Bespoke
Photograph: Nitzan Rubin

12. J.Bespoke

Mingling sports bar and speakeasy themes is incredibly clever, and J. Bespoke is the only game in town successfully executing both at once. Here, you’ll view games on flat screens from velvet banquettes and sip seamlessly between $18 cocktails and $7 draft beers. (J. Bespoke is temporarily closed due to weather damage as of press time, according to its Instagram account.)

Dear Irving
Photograph: Paul Wagtouicz

13. Dear Irving

  • Bars
  • Lounges
  • Gramercy
  • price 2 of 4

Dear Irving is practically hidden in plain sight, with double doors that could pass as the entrance to some tech millionaire’s pied-à-terre. It also has a bit of moneyed eccentricity inside, divided into period themes skewing vaguely Victorain in one spot, a little Mad Men-esque in the next. Pick your period and sip drinks that’d be just as tasty in any era. 

The Bar Downstairs & Kitchen

14. The Bar Downstairs & Kitchen

  • Bars
  • Hotel bars
  • Midtown East
  • price 2 of 4

Recently reopened below the Andaz Hotel, The Bar Downstairs & Kitchen follows the expected modern-day speakeasy format, down a staircase and through an unmarked door. But, once you pass through its discreet entrance there’s a surprise inside: tons of space! Unlike many of its bite-sized contemporaries, this subterranean spot has a long bar and rows of tables where you can imbibe drinks like The Fellow, a take on the Mexican hot chocolate that’s new this season.

Peachy’s
Photograph: Gabi Porter

15. Peachy’s

  • Bars
  • Cocktail bars
  • Chinatown
  • price 3 of 4

Peachy’s present semi-operational status ironically makes it as close to a speakeasy as anything we’ve seen since the 21st Amendment. And, paradoxically, you have to kind of get unlucky to get lucky enough to nab a tab here: It’s is only open on Fridays and Saturdays as an overflow space for Chinese Tuxedo restaurant upstairs. Together, the duo is making accidental entrée the new exclusivity.

UES.
Photograph: Courtesy UES.

16. UES.

  • Bars
  • Cocktail bars
  • Upper East Side
  • price 2 of 4

Similar to Bathtub Gin, UES. has an ice cream shop front, but when you ask whether they have this or that in the back, you get an intoxicating surprise. And it’s alcohol! Make like a soda jerk and pass the frozen treats for Upper East Side-themed cocktails like the 1040 Fifth Avenue and Here’s Looking at You, Bradshaw, in what is colloquially known as UES.’s “storage room.”

