Sip & Guzzle

With a combined resume that includes Angel's Share, Employees Only and Alinea, Shingo Gokan's and Steve Schneider's bi-level bar was bound to be a hit. At the subterranean bar, Sip, Gokan provides a sleek, Japanese cocktail bar. Schneider's Guzzle is a saloon-style bar where classics are familiar with a little oomph (looking at your Sherry Colada Highball). Former executive chef of Chicago's Alinea, chef Mike Bagale balances both bars with high to low offerings, including "electric" chicken next to a $150 sandwich made with A5 wagyu.
