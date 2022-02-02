The 10 best Irish pubs in NYC

The classic champion of the genre, McSorley’s Old Ale House is the rare tourist destination that also draws locals. Its effortless charm is irresistible. Cross the sawdust-covered floor in a space that dates back to the 1850s and join a heavy wood table for light or dark ale. Though the libations are famously limited to those two brews, McSorley’s has expanded its food menu in the last 168 years to include corned beef hash, burgers and sandwiches.
A New York City Irish pub will never let you down. Some are among the best bars in the city, while others are closer to dive bars. Some also happen to run great restaurants, and others, well, are frankly just there. Still, they all at least aim to pour a perfect pint and might even have some extra whiskey varieties, too. These are the best places to raise a glass to sláinte in NYC.
