Bastille Day in NYC 2021 guide

French-ify your life during Bastille Day—NYC celebrates France with outdoor parties with wine, cheese and streamed performances

Bastille Day may look a little different this year, but it'll still be red, white and blue!

Francophiles can celebrate Bastille Day—NYC’s annual celebration that usually includes street fairs, dance events and performances (the cancan!)—through a number online and live events, including French Institute Alliance Française's Bastille Day Celebration, which is happening in Central Park this year.

So don your beret and red, white and blue outfit and settle in for some French-themed fun.

When is Bastille Day?

The holiday is always held on July 14 to celebrate French National Day (July 14, 1789). When the French holiday does not fall on a Sunday, NYC celebrations are held either the Sunday before or after.

What is Bastille Day?

Bastille Day, also known as French National Day, is a holiday celebrating the beginning of the French Revolution and the Storming of the Bastille.

Where is Bastille Day?

While the most popular Bastille Day celebration usually takes place on 60th Street between Lexington Avenue and Fifth Avenue on Sunday, when there are multiple fetes that happen all over the city during (a normal) summer.