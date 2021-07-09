Bastille Day in NYC 2021 guide
French-ify your life during Bastille Day—NYC celebrates France with outdoor parties with wine, cheese and streamed performances
Bastille Day may look a little different this year, but it'll still be red, white and blue!
Francophiles can celebrate Bastille Day—NYC’s annual celebration that usually includes street fairs, dance events and performances (the cancan!)—through a number online and live events, including French Institute Alliance Française's Bastille Day Celebration, which is happening in Central Park this year.
So don your beret and red, white and blue outfit and settle in for some French-themed fun.
When is Bastille Day?
The holiday is always held on July 14 to celebrate French National Day (July 14, 1789). When the French holiday does not fall on a Sunday, NYC celebrations are held either the Sunday before or after.
What is Bastille Day?
Bastille Day, also known as French National Day, is a holiday celebrating the beginning of the French Revolution and the Storming of the Bastille.
Where is Bastille Day?
While the most popular Bastille Day celebration usually takes place on 60th Street between Lexington Avenue and Fifth Avenue on Sunday, when there are multiple fetes that happen all over the city during (a normal) summer.
Best things to do for Bastille Day
1. Bastille Day at SummerStage
For the first time, the Consulate General of France in New York, the French Institute Alliance Française (FIAF), and the Committee of French Speaking Societies (CAFUSA) are presenting a special Bastille Day Celebration in Central Park with SummerStage. Starting at 6:30pm on July 14, jazz quintet headlined by vocalist Kavita Shah will perform, followed by a get-up-and-dance set with movie clips by star Joachim Garraud, and a screening of the 2020 French comedy My Donkey, My Lover & I starring Laure Calamy (Call My Agent!). The event is free an open to everyone, just get there early to grab chairs and lawn seats.
2. Films on The Green Festival
This free outdoor French film festival is back with the theme, "Music and Cinema," from July 9 to 30. Don't miss screenings planned at four Manhattan Parks that include films that illustrate the diversity of French and Francophone cinema and feature movies from Tunisia (Satin Rouge), Japan (Interstella 5555), Brazil (Black Orpheus), and Spain (Vengo). The Festival will also shine a light on strong female portraits played by stunning actresses: Sophie Marceau in La Boum, Hiam Abbass in Satin Rouge, Marpessa Menor in Black Orpheus, Jeanne Moreau in Elevator to the Gallows and musicians Chavela Vargas and Les Amazones d’Afrique. The Cultural Services of the French Embassy, FACE Foundation and NYC Parks will offer free online screenings for the first time this year.
Below is the schedule:
July 9 at (Virtual Cinema only): La Boum by Claude Pinoteau
July 12 (Virtual Cinema only): Elevator to the Gallows by Louis Malle
July 16 at Washington Square Park: Interstella 5555: The 5tory of the 5ecret 5tar 5ystem by Daisuke Nishio, Hirotoshi Rissen, Leiji Matsumoto, Kazuhisa Takenouchi
July 19 (Virtual Cinema only): Chavela by Catherine Gund and Daresha Kyi
July 21 (Virtual Cinema only): Akounak Tedalat Taha Tazoughai by Christopher Kirkley
July 23 at Seward Park: Satin Rouge by Raja Amari
July 26 (Virtual Cinema only): Concert—Les Amazones d’Afrique
July 28 (Virtual Cinema only): Vengo by Tony Gatlif
July 30 at Riverside Park, Pier I (at 70th St): Black Orpheus by Marcel Camus
All screenings will be subtitled in English, free and open to the public. Capacity and tickets availability will be limited due to COVID-19 safety and capacity guidelines. Screenings begin at 8:30pm.
3. Coucou's Bastille Day Celebration
Coucou, a women-owned cultural center & language hub, is hosting a reopening party with live music, French-inspired cocktails and bites, inviting students and guests to see the newly unveiled "Little Paris" street signs on Centre Street (between Broome and Grand). There will also be virtual Bastille Day workshops you can sign up for as well, including French yoga class, a theatre workshop, a cheese workshop, and a book club session.
4. Pétanque by Carreau Club at Industry City
You can now play a little Pétanque with your pals at Industry City thanks to Carreau Club in Courtyard 5/6. It's just $20 per hour for a maximum of six people per game. For those of you who don't know, the game dates back to ancient Rome and is popular in France. It's often the game played on the streets during Bastille Day. You can reserve a court on a first-come, first-served basis or ahead of time here. Carreau Club will also coordinate a league beginning in May, players can sign up here.
5. Specials at NYC restaurants
Estuary at ONE°15 Brooklyn Marina in Brooklyn Bridge Park is commemorating Bastille with a special menu from Executive Chef Jonathan Rodriguez that includes deviled eggs with Cajun spiced mayo and smoked trout roe, steak tartare served with dijon and capers that’s topped with a quail egg, côte de boeuf in a peppercorn sauce served with fries and salmon sorrel with fingerling potatoes and baby carrots. They will also be serving two biodynamic wines, both of which were delivered to the marina via cargo sailboat Grain De Sail—they are white: Domaine Des Maravilhas, Côtes du Rhône, France 2019 (Clairette) or Red: Maestral Domaine Des Maravilhas, Côtes du Rhône, France 2015 (cinsault, Grenache, Syrah).
La Goulue has created a special prix fixe experience crafted by Executive Chef Antoine Camin—the $65 prix fixe menu includes a French 75 (Citadelle Gin, fresh lemon juice and Frerejean Frères), Salade Lyonnaise (Frisée salad, bacon vinaigrette, poached egg and croutons) and Navarin d’Agneau (braised lamb with summer vegetables).
Marseille's Partner Chef Andy D’Amico and Executive Chef Daniel Drexler crafted a three-course prix fixe menu, pulling from traditional fare, to encapsulate the occasion. Starting off with a Vichyssoise, followed by Cochon Frites, and Chocolate Crepes as a sweet final touch, the menu is also easily complemented by a selection of French cheeses by beloved fromager Rodolphe Le Meunier, known as the best international cheesemonger (his products rare to find in New York). On the Upper West, diners also have the option to enjoy a holiday-centric Cochon Frites special by Executive Chef Eric Starkman featuring whole roast suckling pig, potato mille-feuille, and charcutière sauce for $28 at Nice Matin.
