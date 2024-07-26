France's influence is beautifully evident throughout Gotham, from the remnants of Beaux-Arts neoclassicism in the city's architecture to New York attractions like the Statue of Liberty herself. In the world of food, that culture is felt just as strongly, with many of Gotham's top chefs flexing their French training in the kitchen, from tried and true classics to new interpretations. Looking for a great French restaurant to try? From Midtown restaurants to gems in Brooklyn, use our critics-approved guide to find the best French restaurants NYC has to offer.

