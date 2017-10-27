15 awesome things to do in NYC this weekend

Fri 27

“Chihuly” New York Botanical Garden; 10am; $23–$28

Step into the sublimely colorful mind of multimedia artist Dale Chihuly at this larger-than-life exhibition, where more than 20 of the celebrated creator’s gigantic pieces take over the gardens.

Haunted Lantern Tours at Fort Totten Park; 6:30pm; free

Ain’t afraid of no ghost? That’s good, because you might spot a few spirits (hopefully the friendly kind) during this Urban Park Rangers tour that blurs the line between history and Halloween. Use the lanterns provided (not your iPhone flashlight, bro) to explore the creepy Water Battery Gate at Fort Totten Park in the pitch-black while your guide shares goose-bumps–inducing stories about the phantasm-infested grounds. Enter at Shore and Abbott Rds.

Halloween Extravaganza and Procession of the Ghouls Cathedral Church of St. John the Divine; 7pm; $25, students and seniors $20

Before Gerard Butler, there was the much less sexy and undeniably gruesome Phantom of the Opera. Take in a screening of the film from 1925, accompanied by creepy tunes played on the cathedral’s great organ. But the nightmare’s not over once the credits roll—the movie will be followed by Ralph Lee and the Mettawee River Theatre Company’s annual procession of the ghouls, in which demons and witches infiltrate the church in a ghostly parade down the aisles.

Generation Women Caveat; 7pm; $25, VIP $70

The Regulars author Georgia Clark welcomes five women of different ages ranging from their twenties to sixties to share personal stories. For this week’s prompt, “My Alter Ego,” they share stories of duplicity and changing identities.

I Love the 80s 38 Parlor; 7pm; $65

Dog-friendly event organizers Chase & Papi throw a retro costume powwow for you and your pup with an open bar, appetizers, giveaways, photos and a doggie buffet. We've got our fingers crossed Spuds Mackenzie will make an appearance.

New York Television Festival at various locations; free–$5, festival pass $350

Head to the Helen Mills Theater and SVA Theater for panels, screenings and talks of your favorite series. This year's edition features special previews of Search Party and At Home with Amy Sedaris.

Louis Vuitton New York Exhibition; 10am; free

We may be biased, but New Yorkers are the savants of style (and have been for many years), which is why we can appreciate a fashion house that has styled many generations. Luxury brand Louis Vuitton, for instance, certainly has elevated and changed the material world since its debut in 1854, as presented in the French-born company’s new exhibition: “Volez, Voguez, Voyagez.” Located at 86 Trinity Place, guests are welcome to experience the rich history by viewing and interacting with various artifacts (from 1854 to 2017) sourced by historian Oliver Saillard. Wander through all three-levels of the exhibition to discover the brand’s past collaborations as well as trunks and luggage of years’ past. To reserve your spot, see their website here.

Sat 28

PhantasmaGorey: The Underworld Circus Down Town Association; 9pm; $75, VIP $125

Two of the city’s most daring party and performance crews—Dances of Vice and Company XIV—join forces for this night of satanic splendor, at which you witness a twisted BDSM circus and sideshow acts in a four-story Victorian mansion. Wear a costume that expresses your darkest inner desires, and meet your nightmare lover on the dance floor.

Boo at the Zoo Bronx Zoo Wildlife Conservation Society; 10am; $37

The Bronx Zoo goes all out for Halloween every weekend in October. After a hayride in the haunted forest, catch acoustic performances, beer and food-truck bites at Bootoberfest (noon–4pm), take part in a costume parade (noon–2pm), and face spectral birds of horror lore, including ravens, vultures and owls (11am–3pm).

Harvest Fest Hudson River Park; 11am; free

The Meatpacking District invites some of its best craftsmen and restaurants to show off their goods at this autumnal block party. Enjoy treats from Ample Hills,

Fig & Olive, Lord Jameson Dog Patisserie and more; try VR experiences, learn how to grow hydroponic plants, and make custom trick or treat bags; and shop for flower crowns, clothes and seasonal candles.

MoMA PS1 Halloween Ball; 8pm; $18

Since the first MoMA PS1 Halloween ball in 2012, Pussy Rioters, Catwomen and heaping armadas of bedraggled nightlife essentials have indecently exposed themselves with gusto on PS1's grounds (past guests have included Robyn, Ladyfag and Chloe Sevigny). Nightlife legend Susanne Bartsch is behind the bash, so count on attendees to interpret the theme, PS2001 Space Oddity, with intergalactic levels of panache and extravagance.

Halloween Night Market New York Hall of Science; 6pm; free admission

If you haven't had a chance to attend New York’s open-late market during it's autumn reign, don't miss your last chance to eat delicious international grub and shop from cool vendors during its Halloween swan song. There will be a costume contest (you better bring it!) and other frightful and ghoulish surprises including free performances.

“Eyes of the World: Grateful Dead Photography 1965–1995” Artbook Signing Morrison Hotel Gallery; 1pm; free

Feast your eyes on Grateful Dead's "Eyes of the World" photography book including awesome images by San Francisco shutterbug and filmmaker Jay Blakesberg. The creative, who has photographed the greats from Neil Young and the Rolling Stones to Tom Waits and Nirvana, will be signing copies on Sunday 28 at Morrison Hotel Gallery.

Sun 29

Halloween Parade and Pumpkin Flotilla Central Park, Harlem Meer; 4pm; free

Celebrate the Halloween season at one of the best park’s in the city for fall foliage: Central Park. Listen to ghost stories, check out a costume parade and get creative by carving a pumpkin. After the festivities, the Central Park Conservancy will partake in a traditional Pumpkin Flotilla, where 50 gourds (possibly your creation) will take a sail across the Harlem Meer at twilight.

The Poetry Brothel’s Tenth Annual Masquerade Ball House of Yes; 8pm; $40­–$75

It’s a little like Eyes Wide Shut meets Dead Poets Society; the Brothel’s infamous, annual Halloween party heightens its already-sensual shows into a fully rapturous experience. For this year's edition, hosts Mister Charley, the Madame and Tennessee Pink welcome guest poet Steph Burt, burlesque sirens Mademoiselle Estelle and Puss N Boots, aerialists the Lost Boys, sketch artist Too Loose and palm reader and jewelry maker Holy Crow. Music comes by way of Sarian and house band the Hot Club of Flatbush. Be sure to bring a little extra pocket money for a private reading from one of the events many roaming poets. Iambic pentameter never sounded so sexy.