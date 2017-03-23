15 wonderful things to do in NYC this weekend

Fri 24

One Step Beyond American Museum of Natural History; 9pm; $25, at the door $30

Join DJs Classixx, Lloydski and Alex Behnke as they take over this wild, sweaty dance party at the American Museum of Natural History’s Rose Center for Earth and Space. If you get tired from all the dancing, take a break and head to the Hayden Big Bang Theater for a quick trip through the cosmos, narrated by Liam Neeson.

North Coast 8th Anniversary Show Littlefield; 9pm; $10–$12

Hosted by World Beatbox Champion Kaila Mullady, this stellar improv crew delivers a new "hip-hopera" at every show, rapping and beat-boxing an unscripted original play based off a suggestion from the audience. At this eighth anniversary show, the troupe invites Jo Firestone (Punderdome 3000) and Liza Treyger (Late Night with Seth Meyers) to share in the quick-tongued comedy.

Thug Passion The Creek and the Cave; 6pm; free

Hosts Shalewa Sharpe and Courtney Fearrington bring together a night of heavy drinking and raw, unpredictable open-mic stand-up sets, all in honor of Tupac.

Sat 25

Springtime Self-Love Summit Floating Lotus; 10am; $80, $45 for Camaraderie Members

Spring has sprung! As the greenery in NYC begins to bloom and the weather begins to warm-up, it’s safe to say these seasonal changes affect not only our climate but our attitudes. Now’s the perfect time to let new inspiration take flight, work on finding your inner-happiness and partake in some much-needed “me” time. Luckily, The Camaraderie NYC (an empowering women’s group) and Floating Lotus spa are here to help. The duo has organized a day-long self-care summit chock-full of workshops, which will help you foster your health, wellness and spirituality.

The Freedom Party City Winery; 11am; $20

New York City’s most beloved old-school club night returns for another round of legendary tunes. Whether you’re a veteran fan of this sweaty party or you’ve never experienced the eclectic mix of high-energy pop, hip-hop, funk and rock ballads from yesteryear, you’re in for a wild time. Bring comfy shoes, and prepare to lose your voice singing along.

Midnights: Kill Bill Videology Bar & Cinema; midnight; $8

Celebrate one of cinema's most flawless action heroes as Videology screens Quentin Tarantino's legendary saga of kung-fu, yellow jumpsuits and trailer park fights. Watch Uma Thurman take on the likes of Vivica A. Fox, Lucy Liu and Daryl Hannah (sporting a fabulous eye patch).

Holi Cruise Around NYC Hornblower Cruises & Events Pier 40; noon; $45­–$85

Every spring, Hindu tradition calls for a celebration of love at paint-doused Holi festivities around the world. Wear all white and join the powder-covered raucousness while cruising around Manhattan, with bhangra beats by DJs Ashu Rai and Dholi Mohit Sahni to keep you dancing.

Gotham Girls Season Opener John Jay College of Criminal Justice; 6pm; $25, at the door $30, VIP $50

The skate-bound supernovas return for another season of hard knocks on the ring. The season opens with a showdown between last year's champions the Manhattan Mayhem and Queens of Pain. Be sure to show up in the colors of your team—and try to keep from screaming too loud.

Quiet Clubbing VIP Rooftop Party Stage 48; 11pm; $30

Enjoy stunning views of the NYC skyline with your favorite beats thumping in your ear at this regular Stage 48 rager. Choose from three headphones: Red delivers throwback jams from the ’80s, ’90s and early aughts; blue serves up hip-hop, R&B and reggae; and green guarantees a stream of Top 40 dance jams.

Sun 26

Secret Speakeasy The Lofts at Prince; 6pm; $10

Salute the suffragette sisters of the 19th and 20th centuries with a toast at this activism-themed party. The Museum of Interesting Things will show off its collection of voting rights buttons, political cards and other antiques while playing 16-millimeter films from the period. And if you can’t make the event, you can still get your fill of the museum’s collection of suffrage memorabilia by taking a private tour.

Macy’s Flower Show Macy’s Herald Square; 11am; free

Folks flock to this floral-filled exhibition at Macy’s Herald Square, where jaw-dropping arrangements are on display for two weeks. The theme for this 43rd annual installment is “Carnival,” which means you can expect whimsical statues built with brightly hued blooms, which mimic the bedazzlement of a traveling road show.

Shady Ladies of the Met Museum The Metropolitan Museum of Art; 11:15am; $59

Join professor Andrew Lear (of the Gay Secrets of the Metropolitan tour series) as he shows you some of the “sexiest and sauciest” women immortalized in the museum. The tour introduces you to powerful female pharaohs, pre-Enlightenment French scientists and suffragist patrons of the Met.

Herstory Day Museum of the City of New York; 11am; free

Elizabeth Cady Stanton, Susan B. Anthony, Nora Ephron, Gloria Steinem: So many leading women in the feminist movement have ties to New York. Honor their herstory-making achievements and empower the next generation at this free public celebration at the Museum of the City of New York. Take in the exhibits, then sew a square to be added to a community quilt or screen print your own “the future is female” t-shirt.

Marie Antoinette with pastries and champagne Videology Bar & Cinema; 7pm; $32

Relive Sofia Coppola’s divine feminine fantasy of fashion, matrimony and hard partying in Versailles, France, starring Kirsten Dunst as the empress of opulence, and featuring one of the best soundtracks of the 2000s. You’ll be pampered like a queen with a glass of champagne and an exquisite puff pastry from Ladurée.

Grand Bazaar NYC; 10am; free

Spend a Sunday afternoon browsing the wares of local artists, designers and vintage dealers at this weekly market. It's a great place to pick up limited-edition art, handmade jewelry, unique home furnishings and tasty artisanal treats. Plus, 100% of the bazaar's net revenue is donated to four neighborhood public schools, so no risk of buyer's remorse here.