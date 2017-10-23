20 amazing things to do in NYC this week

Mon 23

Cider Week at various locations and times; various prices

There are many types of apples (Honeycrisp, McIntosh, Granny Smith), but the best variation of everyone’s favorite autumnal fruit is clearly the fermented kind. And for seven glorious days, you can guzzle barrels of the good stuff at more than 50 bars and restaurants in NYC and indulge in free tastings, events and workshops at popular drinking dens such as Chelsea Wine Vault and Craftbar.

Wildlife Conservation Film Festival Cinema Village; noon; single screening $18–$30, festival pass $250

Tree huggers and film buffs, unite! This fest features over 100 animal- and environment-focused documentaries from more than 40 different nations. In addition to the screenings, you can attend Q&A's with the filmmakers, plus panel discussions and lectures with prominent activists and scientists.

Tue 24

Tantra Speed Date Reflections Center for Conscious Living & Yoga; 7pm; $35­–$60

Meet your match(es) at this tantra yoga–inspired dating event, which features activities like communication games, improv and partner yoga. It'll feel better than swiping, we promise.

Queens of the Stone Age + Royal Blood Madison Square Garden; 8pm; $59.50­–$100

Stoner-rock heavyweights Queens of the Stone Age hit town behind a newie, Villains. The follow-up to 2013's wildly successful …Like Clockwork, the new record finds the band returning to basics: You'll find no high-profile guests here (excepting the album's producer, Mark Ronson). If the effort's first single is any evidence—the rollicking "The Way You Used To Do"— we're all in for a good time.

Jeremy Lawrence: Lavender Song—A Queer Cabaret in Weimar Berlin Pangea; 7pm; $20 plus $20 minimum

Lawrence revives his award-winning 2008 survey of queer-themed cabaret songs from the Weimar Era, including material by Friedrich Hollaender, Mischa Spoliansky and Rudolf Nelson. (The English translations are by Lawrence himself.) Performed in a period drag persona and sung without a microphone, the show is intimate, illuminating and surprisingly moving.

In a World: The Dating Show The Pit Loft; 7pm; $7

And you thought your last date was weird. Watch two brave singles go on an actual blind date onstage, while improvisers create a fake world around them in this comedy show. There may or may not be a love connection. There will absolutely be laughs.

Dan + Joe + Charles Show The Shanty; 8:30pm; free

Dan Licata, Joe Pera and Charles Gould host this charming comedy show in the NY Distilling Company’s well-stocked bar. Past guests have included Janeane Garofalo, Roy Wood Jr., Chris Gethard and Eugene Mirman. On October 24, catch Janelle James, Ray Kump and Giulio Gallarotti.

Ug! Comedy Show! The Mockingbird; 8:30pm; free, one-drink minimum

Todd Montesi and Richard James host stand-ups on Tuesday nights at the Mockingbird. Show up for big laughs and sweet food and drink deals, like $2 tacos and Tecates and $5 margaritas.

The Soft Moon Rough Trade NYC; 8pm; $10

Luis Vasquez, the secretive Californian behind this grim project, inhabits old-fashioned goth with enviable authenticity. His morbid take on the style feels anything but put on, manipulating spare synths and creeping bass into an electro-murk reminiscent of Joy Division at its most menacing.

Wed 25

“Roots of The Dinner Party: History in the Making” Brooklyn Museum; 11am; $16

Since its debut in 1979, Judy Chicago’s tribute to women The Dinner Party has been a staple of feminist art and a favorite for visitors to the Brooklyn Museum. Through diaries, sketches, test plates and more, see how Chicago assembled the 39 multimedia dishes that made history.

Unitard: Tard Core – There Are No Safe Words Joe’s Pub at the Public Theater; 7pm; $20

Satanic and satirical sketch-cabaret trio Mike Albo, Nora Burns and David Ilku launch their twisted residency at Joe’s Pub. Delight in tongue-in-cheek chokes about Ann Coulter, protest culture and our current president from a crew of ball-gagged performers who have been at it for two decades. Time to submit to the masters.

Sven Ratzke: Homme Fatale Joe’s Pub at the Public Theater; 9:30pm; $20, plus $12 minimum

Polyglot Dutch-German pop cabaret star Ratzke returns to Joe's Pub with a new collection of songs, including covers of hits by such danger boys as David Bowie, Iggy Pop, Lou Reed, Rufus Wainwright and Joy Division. His costumes this time around are by celebrity French fashion designer Thierry Mugler.

Thu 26

The Camaraderie NYC's One-Year Anniversary Party SPACES; 7–11pm; $25

Wish The Camaraderie (an empowering women's group in NYC) a happy birthday during its one-year anniversary celebration at SPACES. This month's guest speaker is Melissa Norden, who is the Executive Director for Bottomless Closet—a non-profit organization which outfits New York City women who are getting back into the workforce. Swing by for an incredible evening of inspiring conversations, plus a chance to make new girlfriends and sip rosé. Bonus: Every guest leaves with a goodie bag filled with awesome swag!

Candlelight Ghost Tours of Manhattan’s Most Haunted House Merchant’s House Museum; 6:30pm; $40

Once upon a time, people lived in building now called the Merchant’s House Museum. Then they died...but their spirits may not have moved on. This 50-minute tour reveals the dark, haunted past of this old structure—as well as its spooky present. Has all that construction nearby has dredged the ghosts from their slumber?

Farm-to-Table Cooking Classes with Butter Beans Asphalt Green Battery Park City; Prices vary

Time to throw on the apron and get those hands dirty in the kitchen this fall with Farm-to-Table Cooking Classes with Butter Beans, hands-on two-hour courses that will teach global cuisine with seasonal recipes. With six classes to choose from, you’ll learn tips on how to create healthy recipes with these farm-to-table cooking classes featuring local NYC market-fresh ingredients. Hosted at Asphalt Green's Culinary Center in Battery Park City, each class will offer a complimentary glass of wine so you can do some sipping while cooking. Adult prices are $95 and use code BBTimeOut for $10 off your first class.

“Neal Preston: Exhilarated and Exhausted” Rizzoli Bookstore; 6pm; free

Let's get one thing straight: Neal Preston hates the term "Rock Photographer," but as his impressive career snapping photos of band members from groups like Led Zeppelin, The Rolling Stones, Heart and Queen would suggest, that's his legacy. Celebrate Preston's release of his new artbook comprising some of his best work by attending a free talk moderated by director Cameron Crowe.

Gravesend Inn Haunted Hotel Voorhees Theatre; noon; $10, students with ID $5

New York’s most high-tech haunted house is not only truly terrifying; it also has an educational element. Every year, students in City Tech’s Theatreworks program produce the attraction from the ground up, with skeleton pirates, talking paintings and a grisly bathroom. Participants trigger the hotel’s spooky surprises with a series of hidden sensors that respond to the audience’s movements.

Medium Popcorn Live The Creek and the Cave; 7pm; free, at the door $5

Best buddies Brandon Collins and Justin Brown bring the absurd and insightful movie podcast "Medium Popcorn: Ni**as Spoiling Movies" to the Creek and the Cave for a night of insights, self-deprecation and hilarious commentary on black cinema. They're joined this month by Gordon Baker-Bone to watch Snoop Dogg's insane blacksploitation movie Bones.

The Sparkle Zone The Duplex; 9:30pm; $8­–$13, plus 2-drink minimum

In a comedy scene oversaturated with irony and cynicism, improv sweetheart Philip Markle invites you to indulge in blissful inanity at this absolutely batshit variety hour, featuring life-affirming wisdom from Markle, visceral humor from a crazed coterie of avant-garde performers and spectacular dance breaks. For this month's turn, catch sets from Molly Gaebe, Matt Barats, Anne Schroeder, Mark Dudzinski, Ashley England, Douglas Widick, Brett Davis, Laura Oberbeck, Abby Saltzverg and Sparkle dancer extraordinaire Hollye Bynum.

Powerhouse 2017: The Weekend + Cardi B + French Montana + Lil Uzi Vert Barclays Center; 7pm; $45­–$199

Power 105.1 hosts its annual expectedly huge hip-hop-tacular party at Barclays this year. The early aughts made a strong showing in last year's lineup (Usher, MC Fat Joe and others), but this year it's all contemporary hitmakers. Our most anticipated artist on the bill is nationally beloved Love and Hip-Hop alumnus, Cardi B, whose red-hot "Bodak Yellow" just broke yet another record, becoming the longest running number-one single by a female solo rapper ever. Other highlights include hazy, hedonistic R&B "Starboy" The Weekend, 2016 XXL Freshman Lil Uzi Vert and Bronx-bred Bad Boy rapper French Montana.

Sign up to receive great Time Out deals in your inbox each day.