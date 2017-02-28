A beginner’s guide to the best art and museums in NYC

With dozens of world-renowned museums and thousands of art galleries, New York’s art scene can seem a bit intimidating. You could spend months exploring it and still not see every influential work.

That doesn’t mean newcomers and novices should abandon all hope—you just need a step-by-step plan to help you prioritize all the most significant pieces. Maybe you’re in town for a long weekend, you just moved to the city and want to get a quick cultural education or perhaps you’re trying to impress a date. Whatever the case, consider this your guide to New York City’s art scene—for dummies.

Start with the classics

There’s a reason why more than 6.3 million people visit the Metropolitan Museum of Art every year: The extensive collection spanning more than five thousand years of art history is not to be missed. Spend a day taking in all of the museum’s highlights, like the exquisitely preserved Temple of Dendur, landmark paintings like Johannes Vermeer’s Young Woman with a Water Pitcher and stunning original Tiffany windows. Once you’ve toured the highlights, seek out these best easily missed artworks, too.

Move into the modern era

Ever since it first opened in 1929, the Museum of Modern Art has been a pioneer in the modern art world. Walk its galleries to get acquainted with influential 20th-century artists such as Andy Warhol, Frida Kahlo and Pablo Picasso. Since the permanent collection includes more than 150,000 works, from Salvador Dalì’s The Persistence of Memory to Roy Lichtenstein’s Drowning Girl, be prepared to spend the better part of an afternoon at the museum. While you’re there, don’t miss the chance to enjoy the museum’s outdoor sculpture garden, too. It’s a true oasis from the crowded city streets, and you’ll spy statues and carvings by greats like Picasso and Henri Matisse.

Think outside the box

The Whitney Museum of American Art is best known for its biennial exhibition, the preeminent survey of what’s happening right now in contemporary art. Some love it, others love to hate it and everyone talks about it. Even if you don’t visit during the biennial (the 2017 show runs from March 17 to June 11), you’re sure to find something surprising, fascinating or bizarre in the Whitney’s permanent collection. Start with some of the museum’s most exciting pieces, like Edward Hopper’s A Woman in the Sun, Alexander Calder’s handmade miniature circus and Charles Ray’s ship-in-a-bottle self-portrait, before exploring the always-intriguing temporary shows.

Explore the gallery scene

In addition to the museums, New York City is also home to more than 1,500 art galleries, most of which are in Chelsea. This is where you’ll find young, up-and-coming artists and leading names in contemporary art today, before they get to the notable museums. Best of all, they’re free—though walking into a gallery can be (understandably) intimidating. If you’re a little nervous about checking them out on your own, book a tour led by an art critic, like one of Chelsea or the Lower East Side.

Don’t forget the public art

Walk through any New York neighborhood, and you’re bound to encounter some outdoor art. Don’t just breeze on by—take a minute to pay attention, whether you’ve found Katherine Andrew’s murals on the High Line or David Shrigley’s giant shopping list at the south entrance of Central Park. There’s even an app for that: The NYC Parks Department offers an interactive map of public art across the five boroughs on its website. Customize your own self-guided walking tour, or sign up for a guided exploration of subway art or street art in NYC.