A big outdoor beer garden is coming to the Bowery

By Alyson Penn Posted: Wednesday April 26 2017, 5:51pm

New Yorkers aren't hurting for warm-weather beer gardens at which to cool off with a refreshing pint (or three). But that doesn't mean we can't welcome one more, right? 

Enter the Bowery Beer Garden: the Chinatown bar is re-opening for summertime with 80 TVs, 40 beers on tap and classic bar-food twists like potato-chip nachos, tater tot skillets and a macaroni-and-cheese burger. For lighter fare, oyster happy hours will occur daily from 3pm to 7pm with dollar shellfish and $10 frozen cocktails

There's even a lounge called Mr. Wu's basement located below the venue, though the website touts "exclusivity is everything." Okay then. Maybe you'll want to stick to that more welcoming beer garden, which will debut at 93 Bowery on May 1st and will be open in both summer and winter months thanks to fans and heat lamps. 

