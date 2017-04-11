A boba-themed exhibit full of colorful bubbles is coming to NYC

Get ready: A bubble tea exhibit is coming to NYC. If you were obsessed with the Museum of Ice Cream last year, you'll love with this new dreamland called the Boba Room. Like the Fizzy Lifting Room in Charlie and the Chocolate Factory but with less near-death experiences, the space will be open later this month—and you’ll want to Instagram the hell out of it.

There will be bubble tea offerings from NYC stores including Tea and Milk, Pa Tea, and Gong Cha. But wait, there’s more: There are 25-inch giant bubbles to play with, neon art and fiberglass sculptures decorating the room, and balloon artists, obviously.

The exhibit's founders Yanz Zeng and Iris Xing hail from China, bringing NYC the largest exhibit dedicated to bubble tea in the world. They'll also have boba swag available to buy. The pop-up will be open from April 22 to May 6 at 355A Bowery, and admission is $10 for one adult and $17 for two.