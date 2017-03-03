A brand-new park could be coming to Queens

Remember that bridge that’s about to be blown up? We’re finally finding out what could possibly be taking its place. Though we had our money on a water park or a giant bouncy house, it actually seems like it will be a new park.
Planning is still in the very early stages, but once the Kosciuszko Bridge is demolished, the new park will be built on the Queens side of Newtown Creek. And yes, a new bridge is also in the works, because we're having enough trouble getting between Brooklyn and Queens as is.
