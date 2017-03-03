  • Blog
Brooklyn and Queens M trains are shutting down for the next 11 weekends

By Rebecca Fontana Posted: Friday March 3 2017, 12:29pm

Foreshadowing the impending L train shutdown, the M train is shutting down service between Brooklyn and Queens for the next 11 weekends. Now, train shutdowns are no surprise here in New York—even the extreme winds yesterday closed down a few—but this could change your weekend plans for nearly three months.

 

Starting today, there will be track repairs forcing closures between the Myrtle Avenue Brooklyn station and the Metropolitan Avenue station in Queens. There will not be trains running from 11pm on Fridays to 5am on Mondays, and this lasts all the way to June 26. However, there will be free shuttle buses on the weekends. 

Staff writer
By Rebecca Fontana 239 Posts

Rebecca Fontana is the Content Editor at Time Out New York. She once skipped Easter dinner because she won the Hamilton lottery. Follow her on Twitter at @RebeccaEFontana.

