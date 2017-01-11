  • Blog
  • Sports & Fitness
0
Add comment
1 Love It
Save it

A complete hiking trail from NYC to Canada is on the way

By Tolly Wright Posted: Wednesday January 11 2017, 4:09pm

A complete hiking trail from NYC to Canada is on the way
Photograph: James Schwabel / Alamy
Adirondack Mountains State Park

If the grind of New York or, you know, the current political climate is leaving you feeling like you need to escape to America's northern neighbor (at least for a vacation), you will soon have a new way to safely do that: by hiking. Plans are underway to connect a series of trails from New York's harbor to the border of Canada, AM New York reports. Governor Andrew Cuomo says that the proposed effort to create a 750-mile trail network could be completed by 2020.

The paved path would be open for foot and bike traffic, making it the longest multi-use trail in the nation, and it would include the Hudson River Greenway and the Erie Canalway. The Hudson River Greenway will span 260 miles from Battery Park in Manhattan to Lake George and is currently about 50 percent complete. Along this greenway, folks will see the natural beauty of the Adirondack Mountains and historic sites such as Martin Van Buren National Historic Site in Kinderhook and Fort Ticonderoga. The Erie Canalway, which is 80percent complete, spans 360 miles from Albany to Buffalo and goes along the Erie Canal and Mohawk River, passing through small towns, villages and farmland along the way. It's our very own East Coast version of Wild

0
Add comment
Staff writer
By Tolly Wright 161 Posts

Tolly Wright is a freelance writer at Time Out New York. As a child she won a Mutton Bustin' contest in a rodeo and as an adult she joined a renaissance festival. Now she lives in Harlem with a cat named Philip. Follow her on Twitter @Tollyw.

For any feedback or for more information email

Comments

0 comments
  Livefyre
Newest | Oldest