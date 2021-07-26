The best weekend getaways from NYC

With so many things to do in New York City — including world-renowned restaurants, amazing bars and loads of culture — it’s easy to stay within the city limits, your borough, or even your immediate neighborhood and never leave. That said, living here can result in some high-level stir-craziness. Sometimes you just need to get away, and these weekend getaways from NYC are perfect for a little fun, relaxation and the chance to check out something new.

If you’re lucky enough to have a car, these spots are fairly easy to get to. But subways, trains and ferries make weekend getaways a breeze. All less than 5 hours from the city, these destinations offer everything from art-spotting to chilling on a lake. Spend a few days in a cozy inn, immerse yourself in natural beauty, go antique shopping or relax on the beach. With upstate New York, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania and Rhode Island all within reach, a weekend getaway can transport you to a whole new world.

Can’t commit to a lengthy trip? Check out some of the best day trips from New York instead. Or if you’re looking for something geared towards taking your sweetie somewhere special, our list of romantic getaways near New York has you covered.

This article includes affiliate links. These links have no influence on our editorial content. For more information, click here.