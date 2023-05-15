NYC may be a big bustling city, but not far beyond these skyscrapers you can find plenty of options for getting some fresh air and getting back to nature. While NYC parks are some of the best in the country, there are times when you need more picturesque views, varying terrain and a change of scenery. These options for hiking near NYC offer all that and more. You’ll find hikes that range from easy to challenging, wind through forests and valleys and, most importantly, allow full-on communing with nature.

These NYC-area hikes are accessible by public transportation, so all you need to do is grab your boots, backpack and hiking essentials and you’ll be ready to hit the trail. From mountains to lakes, serene paths to rocky cliffs, fabulous outdoor adventures await. You could partake in the many things to do outside in NYC or head out for a day trip or weekend getaway, but when you’re itching to get back to nature, these destinations for hiking near NYC will do the trick.

