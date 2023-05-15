1. Ice Caves and Verkeerderkill Falls Trail Hike
This hike can be busy, but it’s easy to see why. Along the seven-mile trail, you get to navigate through the tight passages of the Ice Caves and walk past Verkeerderkill Falls, which happens to be the highest waterfall trail in the Shawangunks. Oh, and that’s after you get the incredible views from Sam’s Point, a.k.a. a good spot to take a break. Take the Short Line bus from New York to nearby Ellenville and then take a 14-minute cab ride to Sam’s Point Preserve via Abe’s Taxi Service.
Time: 4.5 hours
Level: Easy