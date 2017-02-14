A doughnut grilled cheese is coming to Clinton Hall this week

Single this Valentine’s Day? We just found your new bae: The Flamin’ Hot Doughnut Grilled Cheese at Clinton Hall. The FiDi craft-beer hall is partnering with the Doughnut Project to offer a cheesy version of the bakery's habanero-bacon doughnut: The treat is sliced in half, slathered with butter and topped with gooey mozzarella cheese before it hits the griddle.

They then loop the finished doughnut sandwich through a pretzel hanger, so the cheese can ooze down, right into a bowl of homemade tomato soup. Starting Friday, February 17th, only 20 of these doughnuts will be available each day (Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, only), and the promotion is expected to run for a month.