  • Blog
  • City Life
0
Add comment
0 Love It
Save it

A giant art-filled warehouse party is coming to NYC next month

By Jillian Anthony Posted: Thursday March 9 2017, 4:03pm

A giant art-filled warehouse party is coming to NYC next month
Photograph: Harrison Boyce

A warehouse party filled with art, light installations and live music is coming back to NYC this spring, party animals. 

On Saturday, April 8, creative agency Matte brings its international experience, Black, to Brooklyn after the party heads to Mexico City this month. The fete is described as "an immersive experience" with music performances from rapper Tommy Genesis, DJ Max Cooper and several others, as well as artistic works from artists around the world placed throughout the Brooklyn Hangar, where the event is held. One piece will feature fifty mirror balls reflecting light around a room, while another uses colored laser lights to create a 118-foot-long tunnel people can walk through and interact with (selfie spot?).

Celebs like Alexander Wang, Adrian Grenier and Zoe Kravitz all attended last year, so who knows who you'll run into on the dance floor.

Tickets are $43 right now, but that price will go up, so get 'em while you still can.

 

 

 

 

Photograph: Gabriel Monroy

 

0
Add comment
Staff writer
By Jillian Anthony 446 Posts

Jillian Anthony is the editor of Time Out New York and writes sex and dating advice for the weekly column Let Us Sex-plain. She’d rather be with her cat. Follow her on Twitter at @jillathrilla.

For any feedback or for more information email

Comments