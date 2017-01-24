A limited-edition dumpling made of food scraps is coming to Mimi Cheng’s

Dan Barber put food waste on the menu with his wastED™ pop-up, a temporary 2015 takeover of his Greenwich Village restaurant Blue Hill, where he composed dishes using only food scraps.



Barber is bringing that sustainable spirit to Mimi Cheng's Dumplings next month—the chef and Blue Hill's Culinary Director Adam Kaye have partnered with Hannah and Marian Cheng to create a wastED™ dumpling that repurposes usually-discarded vegetable bits like bok choy ends and kale stems. The scraps are bound together with peanut-ginger sauce and tucked inside the shop's thin, delicate wrappers.

The dumplings (six for $8.75, eight for $10.75) will be available from February 1st through the 28th at Mimi Cheng's Nolita and East Village locations.