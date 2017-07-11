A massive new food hall is coming to Manhattan

There’s been no shortage of high profile food hall openings in New York this year from Canal Street Market downtown to DeKalb Market Hall and Gotham Market at the Ashland in Brooklyn. Now, food-obsessed New Yorkers will soon have another convenient spot for trying a wide range of high-quality food under one roof.

Construction is currently underway for North End Food Hall in Washington Heights, and Eater reports that the 6,000-square-foot space is on track to open this fall.

Possible tenants for the massive new food hall, which will be the largest one of its kind uptown upon completion, include the local coffee shop Filtered Coffee and the popular Harlem cocktail bar Mess Hall. Additional offerings on hand from the seven vendors at the site will emphasis street food including BBQ, tacos and more.