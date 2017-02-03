A mini-fest devoted to Nazi face-punching is coming to Brooklyn this Saturday!

Can't get enough of that viral clip of white-supremacist slimeball Richard Spencer getting punched in the face during a street interview at Donald Trump's inauguration? Hold on a sec—we'd just like to watch it again. Yes. Oh, right: blog post. Anyway, if that clip isn't satisfying enough, you can head to Brooklyn's Verso Books (20 Jay St in Dumbo) this Saturday at 8:30pm—doors open at 8:15pm—for what the New Inquiry is calling the "Fash Bash Bash: A Night of Nazi-Punching on Film." Clips are bound to include Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (above) as well as the original Raiders of the Lost Ark, but who knows what else they'll unearth over two-and-a-half hours. Admission is free and [cue slow, approving clap] punch will be served.
Comments
- Get Livefyre
- FAQ