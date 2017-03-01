  • Blog
A museum dedicated to chocolate is opening in NYC next week

By Alyson Penn Posted: Wednesday March 1 2017, 3:01pm

Chocolates at Jacques Torres

After the explosive success of New York's Museum of Ice Cream last summer, it's high time that the city gets another sugar-high–inducing dessert museum. This time, the focus is chocolate and it comes courtesy of cocoa master Jacques Torres.

The chocolatier is opening Choco-Story New York, The Chocolate Museum and Experience with Jacques Torres inside his Hudson Square shop at 350 Hudson Street. Details of what specifically will be featured are still to come—a preview invite mentioned tastings and chocolate-making workshops—but we're already dreaming of chocolate waterfalls à la Willy Wonka. 

By Alyson Penn

Alyson is the Assistant Food & Drink Editor at Time Out New York.

