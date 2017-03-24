A new boozy silent cinema series is opening on the Upper West Side

Movies: They're only improved by cocktails—especially themed ones. So get your drink on, as well as your film geekery, at NYLO Hotel (2178 Broadway at 77th St), where every Wednesday night, they convert their library into a cozy theater. For $10, you rent a set of headphones, plug in, and ease back into their cushy chairs. In front of you, a movie will screen; the selections are smart, ranging from Fellini's immortal 8½ to cool docs like Exit Through the Gift Shop. Meanwhile, stealthy waiters bring you popcorn and enormous drinks, such as their recent gin-based "Muse," inspired by Warhol superstar Edie Sedgwick and served during a recent screening of Factory Girl in a très-arty Campbell's soup can (pictured). All of this sounds awesome to us, including the moment when you lock eyes with a fellow film nerd and get a room upstairs. Check out the schedule and make your reservations here.
