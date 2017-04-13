A new ferry route between Hoboken and midtown is coming this fall

From now on, the bridge-and-tunnel crowd will be known as the bridge-and-tunnel-and-ferry crowd. It was just announced that there will also be a new ferry route between Hoboken and Manhattan arriving this fall. (That’s in addition to the new NYC Ferry launching in May.)

The decision was made after the unfortunate train derailments at Penn Station over the past few weeks necessitated ferry service to get all the stranded Hoboken commuters into the city. The ferry service worked out so well, NY Waterway officials decided to make the new route permanent.

In September, the ferries will start running between the Hoboken terminal and West 39th Street in midtown. The trip will take 12 minutes, with free buses running from the drop-off point to several other Manhattan locations. Right now, ferries from Hoboken to NYC only arrive downtown and at Wall Street.