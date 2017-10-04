  • Blog
A new Snapchat filter lets you interact with a virtual Jeff Koons sculpture in Central Park

By Howard Halle Posted: Wednesday October 4 2017, 4:50pm

Photograph: Courtesy Snapchat

Need a little more Jeff Koons in your life? Good news! The artist of balloon-dog sculpture fame has developed a “lens” (or filter if you prefer) for Snapchat that allows you to see an image of one of his pieces overlaid onto one of nine select locations around the world—among them, New York’s very own Central Park.

It works like this: If you have the latest version of Snapchat, simply go to the assigned location (in the case of Central Park, it’s the Bethesda Fountain), bring up the filter, tap the screen and voila! A virtual Koons appears.

If you’re planning on traveling soon, some of the other cities with a Snapchat Koons include Paris, London and Sydney. (You can find the rest here.) Happy hunting!

Staff writer
By Howard Halle

Howard is the editor-at-large and chief art critic for Time Out New York. Follow him on Twitter at @HowardHalle.

