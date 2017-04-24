A new store for unicorn horns is coming to Brooklyn

Unicorns are having a moment right now. My Little Pony has compromised our java with the much buzzed-about Unicorn latte and Frappuccino, and now those same rainbow horses are going after the way we accessorize.

We just have one question for you: Who’s feeling horny? Er, we mean, who wants to wear a horn on their head? If you do, then this new Brooklyn boutique is the shopping destination of your dreams.

The store is called Brooklyn Owl, and we’re surprised it’s not called Brooklyn Unicorn. Why? Because the brand is known for its hand-made sparkly unicorn headbands and hawks other magical clothing and merchandise for kiddies and adults.

If the thought of this is giving fulfilling your Lisa Frank-loving soul, welcome the shop to the neighborhood on May 6 during its day-long bash. Go early to be one of the first 30 people to snag a swag bag and witness a real-life unicorn at noon. There will also be a prize wheel and a “Cutest Unicorn Dog Contest,” if you want to get your four-legged best friend involved.

Go nuts, and try not to poke anyone's eye out after securing your horn.

Brooklyn Owl is located at 252 Flatbush Ave, Brooklyn. The shop is open starting Saturday, May 6 from 10am–7pm.