You can now drink a unicorn latte in Brooklyn

By Alyson Penn Posted: Tuesday January 10 2017, 6:17pm

Unicorns don’t exist, but their lattes do. At least in Williamsburg.

A Montauk-inspired coffee shop, The End Brooklyn, is serving up a $9 Unicorn Latte, which is basically just a really fancy warm juice cocktail with stuff like a blue green algae, cold press lemon juice, honey cayenne, steamed coconut milk and Maqui berry. Yes, it's a latte with no coffee, but the algae, E3 is apparently energy-boosting and gives it that pretty blue color.    

This is just the latest in the unicorn food trend. The dessert spot Crème & Sugar in Anaheim Hills, CA, has customers going crazy over its sprinkled, frothy pink “Unicorn” hot chocolate. We hate to say it, but it actually looks more unicorn-y than our NYC variation. You win this round, California. 

 

 

Blue crush 🌊💧💦🐬🦋 #reallife #plantmagic #nofilterneeded #unicornlatte

A photo posted by queen 🐝 (@mad_juice) on

 

✨🦄✨To be a unicorn, one must drink like a unicorn.😊✨#unicornhotchocolate

A photo posted by ✨Lesley 🐻💕✨ (@lesleybearofcalifornia) on

Staff writer
By Alyson Penn 7 Posts

Alyson is the Assistant Food & Drink Editor at Time Out New York. She spends her free time stalking dog parks and ordering French fries on the side. Follow her on Twitter at @AlysonPenn.

For any feedback or for more information email

