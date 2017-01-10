You can now drink a unicorn latte in Brooklyn

Unicorns don’t exist, but their lattes do. At least in Williamsburg.

A Montauk-inspired coffee shop, The End Brooklyn, is serving up a $9 Unicorn Latte, which is basically just a really fancy warm juice cocktail with stuff like a blue green algae, cold press lemon juice, honey cayenne, steamed coconut milk and Maqui berry. Yes, it's a latte with no coffee, but the algae, E3 is apparently energy-boosting and gives it that pretty blue color.

This is just the latest in the unicorn food trend. The dessert spot Crème & Sugar in Anaheim Hills, CA, has customers going crazy over its sprinkled, frothy pink “Unicorn” hot chocolate. We hate to say it, but it actually looks more unicorn-y than our NYC variation. You win this round, California.

Blue crush 🌊💧💦🐬🦋 #reallife #plantmagic #nofilterneeded #unicornlatte A photo posted by queen 🐝 (@mad_juice) on Jan 4, 2017 at 10:07am PST

Thanks for the RG love, @cherrybombemag 🍒💣 || you know what makes a snowy Saturday even more magical? A warm and frothy superfood Unicorn Latte 🦄 💥 #inthend A photo posted by The End Brooklyn (@thendbrooklyn) on Jan 7, 2017 at 11:21am PST