A restaurant dedicated to french fries just opened in NYC

French fries make the perfect drunken snack, burger side or full meal. (Yes, we’re adults.) So the new FryGuys in the East Village is forgetting the mains and sticking with sides for an all–french fry restaurant.

The spot from owners McKenzie Foster and Marco Lanuto just opened yesterday, and the menu includes all your favorites: sweet potato fries, waffle fries and classic-cut fries. It goes a little crazy with other potato eats, including latkes and potato salad, but nothing too far from the beloved carb.

And then there are toppings. Whether you want good ol’ ketchup or something wild like chipotle mayo, guacamole or three-cheese fondue, it’s there. There are also fries topped with pulled pork and fried chicken, because protein is healthy or whatever.

As for the restaurant itself, it’s the latest addition on the list of Lisa Frank–inspired shops taking over the city with disco balls, murals of winged kittens and psychedelic décor.

Photographs: Hayley S. Morris