A rooftop bar with a minigolf course just opened in midtown

Manhattan's rooftop bar scene is among the best in the world, and finding a way to stand out in it is not an easy task. But the new Magic Hour Rooftop Bar and Lounge, which made its debut this week, has done just that. The spot is situated atop Moxy Times Square, a hotel at the corner of Seventh Avenue and 36th Street. At 10,000 square feet, it's being billed as the city's “largest indoor/outdoor hotel rooftop bar and lounge.”

The space is fitted with multiple bars, one of which has carousel seating (you know, the kind that spins). There is also an adult-theme minigolf course called Foreplay, which features life-size cartoon animal sculptures in promiscuous poses, nightly DJs and a stellar view of the Empire State Building. Sticking to an amusement park theme, the bar serves a menu of state fair–inspired small bites, including a lobster roll and a Carnival Burger.

Don't expect to score a table at the bar too easily, though. Reservations are open to the public, but like almost every other hotel rooftop in the city, Magic Hour gives priority to guests who are staying at the Moxy. But hey, getting tipsy at a rotating bar on a midtown roof is worth the trouble.

Photograph: Courtesy TAO Group

Photograph: Courtesy TAO Group

