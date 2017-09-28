A series of kick-ass Oktoberfest parties is coming to Riis Park Beach this fall

FYI: The party at Riis Park Beach doesn’t stop just because its officially fall. And as this abnormal heat weave suggests, you should definitely spend your weekend soaking up the sun at Rockaway and then grab some grub at The Dropout—a new offseason, oceanfront restaurant at Riis Park’s Bay 9 Pavilion (16702 Rockaway Beach Blvd).

The eatery, run by Chef Julia Steinberg of Rockaway Clam Bar, features a rotating menu including bites like fried and spicy chicken sandwiches, charred broccoli and sautéed pork fat edamame. Better yet, the spot has teamed up with the folks from Riis Park Beach Bazaar to throw a series of kick-ass Oktoberfest ragers with live music, great food and plenty of beer every Saturday through October 8.

Check out the music lineup below!

Sat 30

Bike East Tin Pan Trio

Walker & the Brotherhood of the Grape

Oct 1

DJ Mikey Palms Jahstix

Oct 7

Patsy

Oct 8

The Supertones