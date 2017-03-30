  • Blog
  • Movies
0
Add comment
0 Love It
Save it

A short film by the director of 12 Years a Slave will screen at MoMA this summer

Got a tip? Send it to tips@timeout.com

By Joshua Rothkopf Posted: Thursday March 30 2017, 3:20pm

A short film by the director of 12 Years a Slave will screen at MoMA this summer
Static

Steve McQueen, the filmmaker, shares a famous name with a legendary Hollywood action hero, but his work is very much his own. Apart from movies like Shame, Hunger and the Oscar-winning 12 Years a Slave, McQueen has plenty of contemporary video art to his name. (He's no mere dabbler, either: His gallery work has won him Britain's Turner prize, their Academy Award for visual arts.) Beginning May 6, MoMA will install McQueen's Static, a digital projection completed in 2009. The piece is an aerial helicopter shot swirling around the Statue of Liberty at varying degrees of closeness. Depending on your vantage point, the torch-bearing beacon of American virtue will either seem distant, mighty, ominous or welcoming. Static gains in resonance the more you watch it. MoMA will feature the installation through the summer.

0
Add comment
Staff writer
By Joshua Rothkopf 151 Posts

Joshua is the Film editor at Time Out New York. He cringes his way through gory horror movies but watches them all anyhow. Follow him on Twitter at @joshrothkopf.

For any feedback or for more information email

Comments

0 comments
  Livefyre
Newest | Oldest