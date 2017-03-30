A short film by the director of 12 Years a Slave will screen at MoMA this summer

Steve McQueen, the filmmaker, shares a famous name with a legendary Hollywood action hero, but his work is very much his own. Apart from movies like Shame, Hunger and the Oscar-winning 12 Years a Slave, McQueen has plenty of contemporary video art to his name. (He's no mere dabbler, either: His gallery work has won him Britain's Turner prize, their Academy Award for visual arts.) Beginning May 6, MoMA will install McQueen's Static, a digital projection completed in 2009. The piece is an aerial helicopter shot swirling around the Statue of Liberty at varying degrees of closeness. Depending on your vantage point, the torch-bearing beacon of American virtue will either seem distant, mighty, ominous or welcoming. Static gains in resonance the more you watch it. MoMA will feature the installation through the summer.
