A spectacular holiday market opens at Grand Central Terminal next week

The holiday season is upon us, New York. Sure, Christmas is well over a month away. And sure, the first week of November was unseasonably warm. But this city is going to get you into the holiday spirit—one way or another. A tree has already been selected for Rockefeller Center, and the Winter Village at Bryant Park has been open for more than a week.

On Monday, November 13, the Grand Central Terminal Holiday Fair begins its six-week run on the east side of the the iconic Vanderbilt Hall. The market first debuted in 1993 and is one of the longest running holiday fairs in the city. It consists of 40 curated artisans shilling everything from jewelry to ornaments to fancy soaps.

The fair is open seven days a week through Christmas Eve (with the exception of Thanksgiving). This bazaar opens the same week as the Holiday Train Show at the terminal, so expect to see Grand Central turn into a holiday–themed extravaganza for the remainder of the year.

Check out the full list of vendors at the Grand Central Terminal Holiday Fair below.

