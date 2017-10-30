  • Blog
Check out this year’s Rockefeller Center Christmas tree

By Jennifer Picht Posted: Monday October 30 2017, 3:45pm

Photograph: Courtesy CC/Flickr/Anthony Quintano

Halloween festivities are still underway, but Christmas in NYC will arrive promptly after the witchy holiday wraps up. The city is already gearing up for the December holiday season with the recent opening of the Bank of America Winter Village at Bryant Park, and soon, Christmas trees will be popping up at all the quintessential New York attractions. On November 29, the mack daddy of them all—the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree—will be lit with 50,000 multi-colored LED lights during the landmark’s annual lighting ceremony.

If you want to get acquainted with the nexus of Christmas before it arrives, we found out today that this year’s Norway Spruce comes to us from State College, Pennsylvania. Clearly, this tree is a Penn State fan. Make sure to give it a "We Are!" welcome. (If you don't know what that means, don't worry.) 

Check out the tree in all of its glory below. 

 

Photograph: Courtesy Rockefeller Center

