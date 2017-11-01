A winter wonderland in a rooftop restaurant opens at Eataly tomorrow

Halloween’s over, and we’re jumping straight into the holiday season.

On Thursday, November 2, a winter wonderland opens at Eataly's Baita. The rooftop restaurant, which has a retractable ceiling, is decked out with Christmas trees, cozy blankets, strings of sparkly lights and—most important—heat lamps. Inspired by the ski lodges of the Italian Alps, the pop-up is back with the return of last year’s polenta bar and shareable dishes like raclette and beef shank.

For the first time ever, it’s also serving accompanying Parampampoli, a traditional Italian flaming cocktail. You can sample one for free on November 2—if you can pronounce Parampampoli correctly.

Visit Baita from 11:30am to 11pm through spring 2018. And ICYMI, Eataly also just got a new cannoli counter.

