A winter wonderland in a rooftop restaurant opens at Eataly tomorrow

By Rebecca Fontana Posted: Wednesday November 1 2017, 3:21pm

Photograph: Ron Capistrano

Halloween’s over, and we’re jumping straight into the holiday season.

On Thursday, November 2, a winter wonderland opens at Eataly's Baita. The rooftop restaurant, which has a retractable ceiling, is decked out with Christmas trees, cozy blankets, strings of sparkly lights and—most important—heat lamps. Inspired by the ski lodges of the Italian Alps, the pop-up is back with the return of last year’s polenta bar and shareable dishes like raclette and beef shank.

For the first time ever, it’s also serving accompanying Parampampoli, a traditional Italian flaming cocktail. You can sample one for free on November 2—if you can pronounce Parampampoli correctly.

Visit Baita from 11:30am to 11pm through spring 2018. And ICYMI, Eataly also just got a new cannoli counter.

Staff writer
By Rebecca Fontana 502 Posts

Rebecca Fontana is the Digital Content Director at Time Out New York. She once skipped Easter dinner because she won the Hamilton lottery. Follow her on Twitter at @RebeccaEFontana.

