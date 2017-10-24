A new cannoli counter is opening at Eataly tomorrow

Eataly is no slouch when it comes to classic Italian food—pasta, pizza, Nutella—and tomorrow, it’s adding the classic cannoli.

On Wednesday, October 25, the Flatiron Italian market is adding a brand-new counter named I Cannoli di Eataly. It opens at 5pm, and the first 100 customers get a free mini cannolo.

And this is not your Instagram-bait unicorn cannoli; this is homemade cannoli worthy of your nonna’s kitchen. Assembled directly in front of you, you can customize the Sicilian dessert with your favorite flavors. Choose from two different shells (traditional and chocolate-covered), 10 sweet ricotta fillings and 17 different toppings like espresso flakes and candied orange. That adds up to 340 different cannoli options, and we plan to attempt to try them all.

But wait, there’s more! You can also taste-test mini cannoli flights that come with seven samples or get your dessert with wine pairings. If all that’s not enough cannoli goodness for you, you can also bring home a DIY cannoli-making kit.

