Afropunk is hosting a week of Black History Month events in Harlem

From February 21 to 25, Afropunk: The Takeover—Harlem will bring screenings, talks, comedy shows, dance performances, concerts and more to several venues in Harlem to celebrate Black History Month. The series, in association with Harlem Stage and the Apollo Theater, kicks of with "Black Joy as an Expression of Resistance and Liberation" at the National Black Theatre, a panel featuring actor-musician Zoe Kravitz, Afropunk founder Matthew Morgan and others. The festival closes with a concert at the Apollo Theater directed by pianist Robert Glasper. That night, "Unaplogetically Black," is described as "the African-American Songbook Remixed: A Celebration of Black Protest Music," and the lineup includes TV on the Radio's Tunde Adebimpe, Bilal, Toshi Reagon, Staceyann Chin and more (tickets to that are on sale now). For a full lineup of events, visit the Afropunk website.
