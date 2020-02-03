Heads up! We’re working hard to be accurate – but these are unusual times, so please always check before heading out.
The best Black History Month events in NYC
Get inspired by African-American culture during these epic and educational Black History Month events
One of the best things to do in February is to celebrate Black History Month. NYC offers many ways you can show your appreciation for Black culture, from music and spoken word performances to movie screenings and lectures from leaders, here's where to celebrate the month-long event.
Best Black History Month events in NYC
1. Harlem Fine Arts Show
The 12th annual Harlem Fine Arts Show, which usually happens at the Historic Riverside Church, is going virtual this year. Expect a digital fine arts exhibition and sale celebrating African-American art in all its forms. As the largest traveling African Diasporic art show in the U.S., the show spans four days, starting with an opening night ceremony on Thursday, a fashion show on Friday and a literary pavilion on Saturday. The show wraps up on Sunday.
2. Afrikan Poetry Theatre’s Black History Month Film Festival 2021
Afrikan Poetry Theatre and the Museum of the Moving Image, with support from The Black Seed, is hosting a film festival showcasing the renaissance happening in contemporary Black cinema and television with an exciting showcase of documentaries, short films, and situational comedy. Hosted by Samson Styles, the festival includes two online events: a virtual screening of films by emerging and established filmmakers with Q&A interviews and a special panel discussion with directors, producers, actors and cinematographers on the state of Black film and television.
Program 1: The Journey of the Black Creative — February 6 at 3pm:
This program opens with a screening of works by students Sonia Diaz and Shantel Moses, who participated in APT’s 2020 filmmaking class. The online film festival also includes a documentary by Taaqiy Grant; a situational comedy by writer/director Vernon “Smij” Williams; and films by directors Felicia Harden, Loukman Ali, and Shawn Cornelius. Samson Styles (BET correspondent and creator/director of Killing Beef) will host Q&A sessions with guests, and each filmmaker will reflect on their process of producing stories that go beyond stereotypes.
Program 2: The Future of Black Cinema Panel — February 28 at 3pm:
Following a sneak peek of her film A Call to Cosmic, the film’s writer-director and MoMI curatorial assistant Tiffany Joy Butler will moderate an online panel discussion in celebration of the history and legacies of Black cinema. Filmmakers Felicia Harden, Samson Styles, Naizi Nasser, and other special guests will contemplate the future of Black cinema post-pandemic and highlight the successes and challenges of Black independent film and television.
3. Black History Month at NYPL
The New York Public Library is commemorating Black History Month with more than 100 online events and programs, virtual exhibitions, information and educational tools, and reading recommendations to amplify Black voices, history and experiences.
At The Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture, check out "Civil Rights Legacies: Martin, Malcolm, Gwen, and Julian" on February 4 at 6:30pm; "Between the Lines: Four Hundred Souls" with Ibram X. Kendi and Keisha N. Blain on February 9 at 7pm; Dr. Michelle Commander will host an event on February 16 for the launch of her book "Unsung: Unheralded Narratives of American Slavery & Abolition"; and "Subversion & The Art of Slavery Abolition" an online exhibit for those interested in archival materials and how abolitionists engaged with the arts to agitate for enslaved people’s liberty.
The Library also has a variety of virtual events planned featuring guest speakers, performances, and materials from its archives. Check out its website for a full schedule.
4. African/American: Making the Nation’s Table
The Museum of Food and Drink is hosting a month of programs for Black History Month featuring chefs, mixologists, and culinary historians, cook-along demos, virtual reality short films, and conversations with the food and beverage industry's leading experts—all through Zoom.
There will be six programs you can tune into, including "MIGRATION STORIES: Sustaining Gullah Geechee Cooking across Land and Sea" (February 3, 8-9pm); "BLACK SMOKE: The History of African American Barbecue" (February 10, 8-9pm); "GROWING RICE: A Migration Story from Seed to Plate" (February 16, 8-9pm); "UNCLE NEAREST: Untold Stories Behind the Whiskey Still" (February 17, 8-9:30pm); COASTAL ROOTS: Tracing the Ancestral History of Farming and Cooking in Georgia (February 23, 8-9pm); and THE LEGACY OF FOOD ACTIVISM: A Storytelling Event (February 25, 8-9:30pm).
5. Black History Trilogy at Flushing Town Hall
6. Black Health and Healing Summit
The Queens Public Library is holding a series of Black History Month events, many of which focus on health and healing in the Black community.
The Black Health and Healing Summit on Friday and Saturday, February 5 and 6, will address disparities in care and outcomes. The 24-hour virtual event will pair entertainment with critical health information and strategies on healing, featuring top medical experts and entertainers like Patrick “Blake” Leeper, eight-time Paralympic Games Medalist, World and American Record Holder, Dr. Kizzmekia S. Corbett, PhD, one of the leading scientists at the forefront of the coronavirus vaccine development, and beatboxing legend Doug E. Fresh.
On February 16, "Why We Can’t Forget: The History of Medical Racism" with Andrew 'Sekou' Jackson, Professor of Black Studies at York College (CUNY), will discuss the history of the African American experience with science and its continued impact today.
Make sure to check out QPL's website for many more events running through the month.
7. Ailey Extension dance workshops exploring the African Diaspora
Ailey Extension is exploring a range of dance techniques from across the African diaspora for Black History Month. Throughout February, dancers of all skill levels are invited to participate in special workshops and weekly classes that will expose them to the rich history of dances born from different Black communities in the USA, Caribbean, South America, and the continent of Africa. On Saturday, February 13, Bahia soul meets Rio de Janeiro flair in a Celebrating Brasilian Carnaval workshop with Janete Silva and Danielle Lima and La Mora returns on Saturday, February 20, for an Afro-Cuban Live workshop to help students explore various forms of the Afro-Cuban dance tradition including different movements representing the Orishas—deities from the West African Yoruba traditions brought to Cuba. Dancers who cannot make the live workshop can instead opt for the Afro-Cuban On-demand version that will be made available from February 21 through the end of the month.
8. NYBG's Black History Month at Home
The New York Botanical Garden’s annual celebration of Black History Month is online this year but available all month long. NYBG will be showcasing cultural traditions of the African diaspora and exploring the influential contributions of Black people to botany, horticulture, ecology, and our collective understanding of the natural world. There will also be captivating dance, creative and inspirational children’s programs, important historical narratives, and fascinating plant stories. Don't miss a performance by the Harambee Dance Company, "Mamma Miti: Wangari Maathai and the Trees of Kenya" and leaf rubbing workshops for kids, "The Hand Lens," a series on Black botanists and a conversation with curators Rashad Bell and Nuala Caomhánach about NYBG’s online exhibit "Black Botany: The Nature of Black Experience."
9. Nightly Opera Streams featuring African-American singers
In its ongoing series of nightly opera streams, The Met is featuring some of the greatest African-America singers from the last 50 years for Black History Month, including Leontyne Price, Jessye Norman, Kathleen Battle, Shirley Verrett, Florence Quivar, Lawrence Brownlee, Eric Owens, and more. All Nightly Met Opera Streams begin at 7:30pm and remain available via metopera.org for 23 hours. The performances are also accessible on all Met Opera on Demand apps. Here's the lineup:
Wednesday, February 3 – Poulenc’s Dialogues des Carmélites
Starring Maria Ewing, Jessye Norman, Betsy Norden, Régine Crespin, and Florence Quivar, conducted by Manuel Rosenthal. Production by John Dexter. From April 4, 1987.
Thursday, February 4 – Rossini’s La Cenerentola
Starring Elina Garanča, Lawrence Brownlee, Simone Alberghini, Alessandro Corbelli, and John Relyea, conducted by Maurizio Benini. Production by Cesare Lievi. From May 9, 2009.
Friday, February 5 – Mozart’s Le Nozze di Figaro
Starring Carol Vaness, Kathleen Battle, Frederica von Stade, Thomas Allen, and Ruggero Raimondi, conducted by James Levine. Production by Jean-Pierre Ponnelle. From December 14, 1985.
Saturday, February 6 – Strauss’s Ariadne auf Naxos
Starring Jessye Norman, Kathleen Battle, Tatiana Troyanos, and James King, conducted by James Levine. Production by Bodo Igesz. From March 12, 1988.
Sunday, February 7 – Puccini’s Tosca
Starring Shirley Verrett, Luciano Pavarotti, and Cornell MacNeil, conducted by James Conlon. Directed by Tito Gobbi. From December 19, 1978.
Monday, February 8 – Wagner’s Das Rheingold
Starring Wendy Bryn Harmer, Stephanie Blythe, Patricia Bardon, Richard Croft, Gerhard Siegel, Dwayne Croft, Bryn Terfel, Eric Owens, Franz-Josef Selig, and Hans-Peter König, conducted by James Levine. Production by Robert Lepage. From October 9, 2010.
Tuesday, February 9 – Verdi’s Ernani
Starring Leona Mitchell, Luciano Pavarotti, Sherrill Milnes, and Ruggero Raimondi, conducted by James Levine. Production by Pier Luigi Samaritani. From December 17, 1983.
Wednesday, February 10 – Rossini’s Il Barbiere di Siviglia
Starring Kathleen Battle, Rockwell Blake, Leo Nucci, Enzo Dara, and Ferruccio Furlanetto, conducted by Ralf Weikert. Production by John Cox. From December 3, 1988.
Thursday, February 11 – Verdi’s Un Ballo in Maschera
Starring Aprile Millo, Harolyn Blackwell, Florence Quivar, Luciano Pavarotti, and Leo Nucci, conducted by James Levine. Production by Piero Faggioni. From January 26, 1991.
Friday, February 12 – Philip Glass’s Akhnaten
Starring Dísella Lárusdóttir, J’Nai Bridges, Anthony Roth Costanzo, Aaron Blake, Will Liverman, Richard Bernstein, and Zachary James, conducted by Karen Kamensek. Production by Phelim McDermott. From November 23, 2019.
Saturday, February 13 – Berlioz’s Les Troyens
Starring Tatiana Troyanos, Jessye Norman, Plácido Domingo, and Allan Monk, conducted by James Levine. Production by Fabrizio Melano. From October 8, 1983.
Sunday, February 14 – Wagner’s Die Walküre
Starring Hildegard Behrens, Jessye Norman, Christa Ludwig, Gary Lakes, James Morris, and Kurt Moll, conducted by James Levine. Production by Otto Schenk. From April 8, 1989.
10. Black History Month at The Standard, High Line
The Standard, High Line has a whole month of planned activities for Black History Month including movie screenings in its woodland pop-up, including Do The Right Thing, Dreamgirls, Mahogany, and Girls Trip, a Black-owned business spotlight on its e-commerce site, shopthestandard.com, with items from Brandon Blackwood, Estelle Colored Glass and Antwaun Sargent Books (100% of sales go directly to each brand); DJ sets each Friday through February (R&B, Afrobeats, Detroit techno and more from the Brooklyn-based radio studio, Half Moon) available on The Standard's website, Instagram and on Spotify; and Black History Month playlists streamed throughout the lobby and all food and beverage venues.
