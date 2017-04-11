  • Blog
Alan Cumming is opening a club called Club Cumming, of course

By Alyson Penn Posted: Tuesday April 11 2017, 12:36pm

Photograph: Courtesy Madison McGaw/BFA/REX/Shutterstock
Alan Cumming

In perhaps, the best-named bar since Fat BabyGhost Donkey or Burp Castle, Scottish actor Alan Cumming will be opening a club–cum–cabaret this September in the East Village called…wait for it… “Club Cumming.” Genius.

The powers-that-be say the gay-friendly club will host musical performances, eclectic theme nights and live DJs, while espousing the virtues of kindness and acceptance.

Cumming is known for his prolific theater career, as well as roles as Eli Gold on The Good Wife and Piers in Spice World (or maybe that's just us). Cumming is also an outspoken advocate for LGBT rights.

The spot will open in the current Eastern Bloc space at 505 East 6th Street, which will be closing this August. We’ll see you there.

Staff writer
By Alyson Penn 57 Posts

Alyson is the Assistant Food & Drink Editor at Time Out New York. She spends her free time stalking dog parks and ordering French fries on the side. Follow her on Twitter at @AlysonPenn.

For any feedback or for more information email

