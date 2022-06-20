July 1: Back to the Future at Embassy Suites by Hilton New York Manhattan Times Square (Rooftop Cinema Club)

July 1: Men in Black at Queens Botanical Garden

July 1: Spider-Man: No Way Home at the Unisphere - Queens (NYC Parks)

July 1: Elvis, Midsommar, Minions: The Rise of Gru, and Dirty Dancing at Skyline Drive-in - Brooklyn



July 1: Back to the Future and Raising Arizona at Embassy Suites by Hilton New York Manhattan Times Square (Rooftop Cinema Club)



July 2: King Richard at Frederick Johnson Playground - Manhattan (NYC Parks)

July 2: Elvis, Minions: The Rise of Gru, A Star is Born and A Nightmare on Elm Street at Skyline Drive-in - Brooklyn



July 2: The Parent Trap, Grease: Sing-Along, Jaws and Scream at Embassy Suites by Hilton New York Manhattan Times Square (Rooftop Cinema Club)

July 3: Dazed and Confused, The Sandlot, A League of Their Own and The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent at Embassy Suites by Hilton New York Manhattan Times Square (Rooftop Cinema Club)

July 3: Elvis, Minions: The Rise of Gru, In the Heights at Skyline Drive-in - Brooklyn

July 4: Mission: Impossible — Rogue Nation at Bryant Park

July 4: Fireworks & a Movie at Skyline Drive-in - Brooklyn

July 4: Independence Day at Embassy Suites by Hilton New York Manhattan Times Square (Rooftop Cinema Club)

July 5: The Clash: Rude Boy at Nowadays

July 5: Elvis, Minions: The Rise of Gru and Drive at the Skyline Drive-in - Brooklyn



July 5: The Devil Wears Prada, Licorice Pizza and Selena at Embassy Suites by Hilton New York Manhattan Times Square (Rooftop Cinema Club)

July 6: Elvis, Minions: The Rise of Gru and Gladiator at the Skyline Drive-in -Brooklyn



July 6: Uncharted and The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent at Embassy Suites by Hilton New York Manhattan Times Square (Rooftop Cinema Club)



July 7: Before Sunrise at Brooklyn Bridge Park

July 7: Minions: The Rise of Gru, Twilight and Thor: Love and Thunder at Skyline Drive-in - Brooklyn

July 7: Dirty Dancing, Purple Rain and Wild Things at Embassy Suites by Hilton New York Manhattan Times Square (Rooftop Cinema Club)

July 8: Minions: The Rise of Gru, Thor: Love and Thunder and The Shining at Skyline Drive-in - Brooklyn

July 8: The French Dispatch and Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind at Embassy Suites by Hilton New York Manhattan Times Square (Rooftop Cinema Club)

July 9: A Bug's Life at Queens Botanical Garden

July 9: Minions: The Rise of Gru, Thor: Love and Thunder, American Psycho and Back to the Future at Skyline Drive-in - Brooklyn



July 9: Vertigo, Queen and Slim and Memento at Embassy Suites by Hilton New York Manhattan Times Square (Rooftop Cinema Club)

July 10: Minions: The Rise of Gru, Thor: Love and Thunder and The Notebook at Skyline Drive-in - Brooklyn

July 10: Encanto, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone, X and Licorice Pizza at Embassy Suites by Hilton New York Manhattan Times Square (Rooftop Cinema Club)

July 11: Wayne’s World 2 at Bryant Park

July 11: Minions: The Rise of Gru, Thor: Love and Thunder and Scarface at Skyline Drive-in - Brooklyn



July 11: Mean Girls, Moulin Rouge! and Pulp Fiction at Embassy Suites by Hilton New York Manhattan Times Square (Rooftop Cinema Club)

July 12: Poly Styrene: I Am Cliche at Nowadays

July 12: The Loneliest Whale: The Search for 52 at Beach 30th Street Playground, Queens (NYC Parks)

July 12: Minions: The Rise of Gru, Thor: Love and Thunder and Almost Famous at Skyline Drive-in - Brooklyn

July 12: Back to the Future, Pretty Woman and A Star is Born (2018) at Embassy Suites by Hilton New York Manhattan Times Square (Rooftop Cinema Club)

July 13: Buena Vista Social Club at Film at Lincoln Center

July 13: Minions: The Rise of Gru, Thor: Love and Thunder and Road House at Skyline Drive-in - Brooklyn

July 13: The Emperor's New Groove and Get Out at Embassy Suites by Hilton New York Manhattan Times Square (Rooftop Cinema Club)

July 14: The Bourne Identity at Brooklyn Bridge Park



July 14: Minions: The Rise of Gru, Thor: Love and Thunder and Hustlers at Skyline Drive-in - Brooklyn

July 14: Mystery Train at Film at Lincoln Center

July 14: Save the Last Dance, Some Like It Hot and Con Air at Embassy Suites by Hilton New York Manhattan Times Square (Rooftop Cinema Club)

July 15: Gimme Shelter at Film at Lincoln Center

July 15: The Sea Ahead on The Roof of the Old American Can Factory (Rooftop Films)

July 15: Thor: Love and Thunder, A Quiet Place and Zoolander at Skyline Drive-in - Brooklyn

July 15: Freaky Friday, Drive and people's choice at Embassy Suites by Hilton New York Manhattan Times Square (Rooftop Cinema Club)

July 16: Happy Together at Film at Lincoln Center



July 16: Grease at the Queens Botanical Garden



July 16: Thor: Love and Thunder, 50 First Dates and Halloween at Skyline Drive-in - Brooklyn

July 16: The Princess and the Frog, Ghostbusters, Candyman and 10 Things I Hate About You at Embassy Suites by Hilton New York Manhattan Times Square (Rooftop Cinema Club)

July 17: Thor: Love and Thunder at Skyline Drive-in - Brooklyn

July 17: Lion King (1994), Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, Jurassic Park, and Robocop at Embassy Suites by Hilton New York Manhattan Times Square (Rooftop Cinema Club)

July 18: Scream 2 at Bryant Park

July 18: CB4 at Our Wicked Lady

July 18: The Poseidon Adventure at Forest Park - Queens (NYC Parks)

July 18: Thor: Love and Thunder and Raging Bull at Skyline Drive-in - Brooklyn

July 18: Sing 2, Love & Basketball, 500 Days of Summer at Embassy Suites by Hilton New York Manhattan Times Square (Rooftop Cinema Club)

July 19: David Byrne's American Utopia at Nowadays

July 19: Thor: Love and Thunder and Gangs of New York at Skyline Drive-in - Brooklyn



July 19: 13 Going on 30, The Notebook and La La Land at Embassy Suites by Hilton New York Manhattan Times Square (Rooftop Cinema Club)

July 20: Encanto at the Unisphere - Queens (NYC Parks)

July 20: Thor: Love and Thunder and One Direction: This is Us at Skyline Drive-in - Brooklyn



July 20: Ferris Bueller's Day Off, Coming to America (1988) and Top Gun at Embassy Suites by Hilton New York Manhattan Times Square (Rooftop Cinema Club)

July 21: Crazy Rich Asians at Brooklyn Bridge Park

July 21: Paris Is Burning at Film at Lincoln Center

July 21: We Met in Virtual Reality on The Roof of the Old American Can Factory (Rooftop Films)

July 21: Thor: Love and Thunder and Moonstruck at Skyline Drive-in - Brooklyn



July 21: The Sandlot, Rear Window and Love Jones at Embassy Suites by Hilton New York Manhattan Times Square (Rooftop Cinema Club)

July 22: Time Bandits at Film at Lincoln Center

July 22: Memoria in Green-Wood Cemetery (Rooftop Films)

July 22: Thor: Love and Thunder, From Dawn Till Dusk and Mean Girls at Skyline Drive-in - Brooklyn



July 22: The Fantastic Mr. Fox, Goodfellas and Friday at Embassy Suites by Hilton New York Manhattan Times Square (Rooftop Cinema Club)

July 23: Monsieur Hulot’s Holiday at Film at Lincoln Center

July 23: Who Framed Roger Rabbit at Beach 17th Street Playground - Rockaway Beach, Queens

July 23: A Love Song in Green-Wood Cemetery (Rooftop Films)

July 23: Thor: Love and Thunder, Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City and The Bourne Identity at Skyline Drive-in - Brooklyn



July 23: The Goonies, Clueless Fight Club and Speed at Embassy Suites by Hilton New York Manhattan Times Square (Rooftop Cinema Club)

July 24: Thor: Love and Thunder and Clueless at Skyline Drive-in - Brooklyn

July 24: The Greatest Showman: Sing-Along, Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban and Crazy, Stupid, Love at Embassy Suites by Hilton New York Manhattan Times Square (Rooftop Cinema Club)

July 25: Beverly Hills Cop II at Bryant Park

July 25: Back to the Future at Our Wicked Lady



July 25: The Breakfast Club, Dirty Dancing and Scream at Embassy Suites by Hilton New York Manhattan Times Square (Rooftop Cinema Club)

July 24: Thor: Love and Thunder and Inception at Skyline Drive-in - Brooklyn



July 26: Sun Ra: A Joyful Noise at Nowadays

July 26: Thor: Love and Thunder and Gravity at Skyline Drive-in - Brooklyn



July 26: Up, Casablanca, and Pretty Woman at Embassy Suites by Hilton New York Manhattan Times Square (Rooftop Cinema Club)

July 27: Walk With Me at Seaport Cinema

July 27: Thor: Love and Thunder and The Karate Kid at Skyline Drive-in - Brooklyn



July 27: Grease: Sing-Along, Mama Mia! and Bridesmaids at Embassy Suites by Hilton New York Manhattan Times Square (Rooftop Cinema Club)

July 28: How Stella Got Her Groove Back at Brooklyn Bridge Park

July 28: Thor: Love and Thunder and Anchorman at Skyline Drive-in - Brooklyn

July 28: Holes, Thelma & Lousie and Do the Right Thing at Embassy Suites by Hilton New York Manhattan Times Square (Rooftop Cinema Club)

July 29: Rocky and The Thing at Skyline Drive-in - Brooklyn

July 29: Godzilla at Film at Lincoln Center

July 29: 10 Things I Hate About You, Pulp Fiction and A Nightmare on Elm Street at Embassy Suites by Hilton New York Manhattan Times Square (Rooftop Cinema Club)

July 30: Godzilla Raids Again at Film at Lincoln Center

July 30: Encanto at Queens Botanical Garden

July 30: James and the Giant Peach at Beach 17th Street Playground -Rockaway Beach, Queens

July 30: I Didn’t See You There at The Pier at Brooklyn Army Terminal (Rooftop Films)

July 30: The Princess Bride, Breakfast At Tiffany's, About Last Night and Everything Everywhere All At Once at Embassy Suites by Hilton New York Manhattan Times Square (Rooftop Cinema Club)

July 30: The Exorcist and Grease at Skyline Drive-in - Brooklyn

July 31: Joker at Skyline Drive-in - Brooklyn

July 31: Coco, Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, Death Becomes Her and Top Gun at Embassy Suites by Hilton New York Manhattan Times Square (Rooftop Cinema Club)