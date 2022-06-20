New York
Timeout

Bryant Park Movie Nights
Photograph: Courtesy Angelito Jusay Bryant Park Movie Nights

All of NYC's outdoor movies in one calendar

Sit back, relax and catch one of NYC's outdoor movie screenings, be it on a rooftop or in the park.

Shaye Weaver
Written by
Shaye Weaver
There's nothing more "summer in NYC" than taking in a movie in the great outdoors, under the hardly-seen stars and set to the humming soundtrack of the city.

New Yorkers love to take in films on the nicest rooftops, on the best beaches, and in our city's greatest parks (preferably with a drink or popcorn in hand). Luckily, NYC has no shortage of places to catch outdoor movie screenings you can attend in the warmer months.

Looking to see a new movie any night of the week? Check out the best movie theaters in NYCAnd for some at-home inspiration, you can always catch up on the best NYC movies of all time.

RECOMMENDED: Full guide to things to do in the summer in NYC

 

OUTDOOR SCREENINGS

June

June 22: Hedwig and the Angry Itch at Syndicated

June 23: Dog Day Afternoon at Syndicated

June 23: Cruella at the Happy Warrior Playground - Manhattan (NYC Parks)

June 23: Jurassic World: Domination, Rocketman and Elvis at Skyline Drive-in - Brooklyn

June 23: Casablanca and The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent at Embassy Suites by Hilton New York Manhattan Times Square (Rooftop Cinema Club)

June 24: Jurassic World: Domination, Elvis, Pineapple Express and The Invisible Man at Skyline Drive-in - Brooklyn

June 24: Paris is Burning at Syndicated

June 24: The Sacred Spirit (Espíritu sagrado) on The Roof of the Old American Can Factory (Rooftop Films)

June 24: Black Panther at Embassy Suites by Hilton New York Manhattan Times Square (Rooftop Cinema Club)

June 24: Eternals at Dyker Beach Park Playground - Brooklyn (NYC Parks) 

June 24: Spider-Man: No Way Home in Lemon Creek Park - Staten Island

June 24: Black Panther, The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert and The Rocky Horror Picture Show at Embassy Suites by Hilton New York Manhattan Times Square (Rooftop Cinema Club)

June 25: Let the Little Light Shine at The Pier at Brooklyn Army Terminal (Rooftop Films)

June 25: The Handmaiden at Syndicated

June 25: Shang Chi & the Legend of the Ten Rings at Sunset Park Playground - Brooklyn (NYC Parks)

June 25: Jurassic World: Domination, Elvis, World War Z, La La Land at Skyline Drive-in - Brooklyn

June 25: The Little Mermaid, Blade Runner and The Thing at Embassy Suites by Hilton New York Manhattan Times Square (Rooftop Cinema Club)

June 26: Up at Embassy Suites by Hilton New York Manhattan Times Square (Rooftop Cinema Club)

June 26: The Ricardos in John Paul Jones Park - Brooklyn (NYC Parks)

June 26: But I'm a Cheerleader at Syndicated

June 26: Jurassic World: Domination, Elvis, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood at Skyline Drive-in - Brooklyn

June 27: Hairspray at Bryant Park

June 27: Funny Girl at Syndicated

June 27: To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything! Julie Newmar at Our Wicked Lady

June 27: The Breakfast Club, Monsters Inc. and La La Land at Embassy Suites by Hilton New York Manhattan Times Square (Rooftop Cinema Club)

June 28: The Queen at Nowadays

June 28: Spider-Man: No Way Home at White Playground -Manhattan (NYC Parks)

June 28: Auntie Mame at Syndicated

June 28: Jurassic World: Domination, Elvis and Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring at Skyline Drive-in - Brooklyn

June 28: 10 Things I Hate About You, Romeo + Juliet and Bridesmaids at Embassy Suites by Hilton New York Manhattan Times Square (Rooftop Cinema Club)

June 29: Dos Estaciones in Fort Greene Park (Rooftop Films)

June 29: A Star is Born (with Lady Gaga) at Syndicated

June 29: Shang Chi & the Legend of the Ten Rings in Moore Homestead Playground - Queens

June 29: Jurassic World: Domination, Elvis and How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days at Skyline Drive-in - Brooklyn

June 29: Ratatouille, Magic Mike and Pretty Woman at Embassy Suites by Hilton New York Manhattan Times Square (Rooftop Cinema Club)

June 30: Burlesque (with Cher and Christina Aguilera) at Syndicated

June 30: The Wiz at Beach 32 and the Boardwalk - Rockaway Beach, Queens (NYC Parks)

June 30:  Jurassic World: Domination, Elvis, In the Heights at Skyline Drive-in - Brooklyn

June 30: Moana, Sister Act and The Great Gatsby at Embassy Suites by Hilton New York Manhattan Times Square (Rooftop Cinema Club)

July

July 1: Back to the Future at Embassy Suites by Hilton New York Manhattan Times Square (Rooftop Cinema Club)

July 1: Men in Black at Queens Botanical Garden

July 1: Spider-Man: No Way Home at the Unisphere - Queens (NYC Parks)

July 1: Elvis, Midsommar, Minions: The Rise of Gru, and Dirty Dancing at Skyline Drive-in - Brooklyn

July 1: Back to the Future and Raising Arizona at Embassy Suites by Hilton New York Manhattan Times Square (Rooftop Cinema Club)

July 2: King Richard at Frederick Johnson Playground - Manhattan (NYC Parks)

July 2: Elvis, Minions: The Rise of Gru, A Star is Born and A Nightmare on Elm Street at Skyline Drive-in - Brooklyn

July 2: The Parent Trap, Grease: Sing-Along, Jaws and Scream at Embassy Suites by Hilton New York Manhattan Times Square (Rooftop Cinema Club)

July 3: Dazed and ConfusedThe Sandlot, A League of Their Own and The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent at Embassy Suites by Hilton New York Manhattan Times Square (Rooftop Cinema Club)

July 3: Elvis, Minions: The Rise of Gru, In the Heights at Skyline Drive-in - Brooklyn

July 4: Mission: Impossible — Rogue Nation at Bryant Park

July 4: Fireworks & a Movie at Skyline Drive-in - Brooklyn

July 4: Independence Day at Embassy Suites by Hilton New York Manhattan Times Square (Rooftop Cinema Club)

July 5: The Clash: Rude Boy at Nowadays

July 5: Elvis, Minions: The Rise of Gru and Drive at the Skyline Drive-in - Brooklyn

July 5The Devil Wears Prada, Licorice Pizza and Selena at Embassy Suites by Hilton New York Manhattan Times Square (Rooftop Cinema Club)

July 6: Elvis, Minions: The Rise of Gru and Gladiator at the Skyline Drive-in -Brooklyn

July 6: Uncharted and The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent at Embassy Suites by Hilton New York Manhattan Times Square (Rooftop Cinema Club)

July 7: Before Sunrise at Brooklyn Bridge Park

July 7: Minions: The Rise of Gru, Twilight and Thor: Love and Thunder at Skyline Drive-in - Brooklyn

July 7: Dirty Dancing, Purple Rain and Wild Things at Embassy Suites by Hilton New York Manhattan Times Square (Rooftop Cinema Club)

July 8: Minions: The Rise of Gru, Thor: Love and Thunder and The Shining at Skyline Drive-in - Brooklyn

July 8: The French Dispatch and Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind at Embassy Suites by Hilton New York Manhattan Times Square (Rooftop Cinema Club)

July 9: A Bug's Life at Queens Botanical Garden

July 9: Minions: The Rise of Gru, Thor: Love and Thunder, American Psycho and Back to the Future at Skyline Drive-in - Brooklyn

July 9: Vertigo, Queen and Slim and Memento at Embassy Suites by Hilton New York Manhattan Times Square (Rooftop Cinema Club)

July 10Minions: The Rise of Gru, Thor: Love and Thunder and The Notebook at Skyline Drive-in - Brooklyn

July 10: Encanto, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone, X and Licorice Pizza at Embassy Suites by Hilton New York Manhattan Times Square (Rooftop Cinema Club)

July 11: Wayne’s World 2 at Bryant Park

July 11: Minions: The Rise of Gru, Thor: Love and Thunder and Scarface at Skyline Drive-in - Brooklyn

July 11: Mean Girls, Moulin Rouge! and Pulp Fiction at Embassy Suites by Hilton New York Manhattan Times Square (Rooftop Cinema Club)

July 12: Poly Styrene: I Am Cliche at Nowadays

July 12: The Loneliest Whale: The Search for 52 at Beach 30th Street Playground, Queens (NYC Parks)

July 12: Minions: The Rise of Gru, Thor: Love and Thunder and Almost Famous at Skyline Drive-in - Brooklyn

July 12: Back to the Future, Pretty Woman and A Star is Born (2018) at Embassy Suites by Hilton New York Manhattan Times Square (Rooftop Cinema Club)

July 13: Buena Vista Social Club at Film at Lincoln Center

July 13: Minions: The Rise of Gru, Thor: Love and Thunder and Road House at Skyline Drive-in - Brooklyn

July 13: The Emperor's New Groove and Get Out at Embassy Suites by Hilton New York Manhattan Times Square (Rooftop Cinema Club)

July 14: The Bourne Identity at Brooklyn Bridge Park


July 14: Minions: The Rise of Gru, Thor: Love and Thunder and Hustlers at Skyline Drive-in - Brooklyn

July 14: Mystery Train at Film at Lincoln Center

July 14: Save the Last Dance, Some Like It Hot and Con Air at Embassy Suites by Hilton New York Manhattan Times Square (Rooftop Cinema Club)

July 15: Gimme Shelter at Film at Lincoln Center

July 15: The Sea Ahead on The Roof of the Old American Can Factory (Rooftop Films)

July 15: Thor: Love and Thunder, A Quiet Place and Zoolander at Skyline Drive-in - Brooklyn

July 15: Freaky Friday, Drive and people's choice at Embassy Suites by Hilton New York Manhattan Times Square (Rooftop Cinema Club)

July 16: Happy Together at Film at Lincoln Center

July 16: Grease at the Queens Botanical Garden

July 16: Thor: Love and Thunder, 50 First Dates and Halloween at Skyline Drive-in - Brooklyn

July 16: The Princess and the Frog, Ghostbusters, Candyman and 10 Things I Hate About You at Embassy Suites by Hilton New York Manhattan Times Square (Rooftop Cinema Club)

July 17: Thor: Love and Thunder at Skyline Drive-in - Brooklyn

July 17: Lion King (1994), Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, Jurassic Park, and Robocop at Embassy Suites by Hilton New York Manhattan Times Square (Rooftop Cinema Club)

July 18: Scream 2 at Bryant Park

July 18: CB4 at Our Wicked Lady 

July 18: The Poseidon Adventure at Forest Park - Queens (NYC Parks)

July 18: Thor: Love and Thunder and Raging Bull at Skyline Drive-in - Brooklyn

July 18: Sing 2, Love & Basketball, 500 Days of Summer at Embassy Suites by Hilton New York Manhattan Times Square (Rooftop Cinema Club)

July 19: David Byrne's American Utopia at Nowadays

July 19: Thor: Love and Thunder and Gangs of New York at Skyline Drive-in - Brooklyn

July 19: 13 Going on 30, The Notebook and La La Land at Embassy Suites by Hilton New York Manhattan Times Square (Rooftop Cinema Club)

July 20: Encanto at the Unisphere - Queens (NYC Parks)

July 20: Thor: Love and Thunder and One Direction: This is Us at Skyline Drive-in - Brooklyn

July 20: Ferris Bueller's Day Off, Coming to America (1988) and Top Gun at Embassy Suites by Hilton New York Manhattan Times Square (Rooftop Cinema Club)

July 21: Crazy Rich Asians at Brooklyn Bridge Park 

July 21: Paris Is Burning at Film at Lincoln Center 

July 21: We Met in Virtual Reality on The Roof of the Old American Can Factory (Rooftop Films)

July 21: Thor: Love and Thunder and Moonstruck at Skyline Drive-in - Brooklyn

July 21: The Sandlot, Rear Window and Love Jones at Embassy Suites by Hilton New York Manhattan Times Square (Rooftop Cinema Club)

July 22: Time Bandits at Film at Lincoln Center 

July 22: Memoria in Green-Wood Cemetery (Rooftop Films)

July 22: Thor: Love and Thunder, From Dawn Till Dusk and Mean Girls at Skyline Drive-in - Brooklyn

July 22: The Fantastic Mr. Fox, Goodfellas and Friday at Embassy Suites by Hilton New York Manhattan Times Square (Rooftop Cinema Club)

July 23: Monsieur Hulot’s Holiday at Film at Lincoln Center 

July 23: Who Framed Roger Rabbit at Beach 17th Street Playground - Rockaway Beach, Queens

July 23: A Love Song in Green-Wood Cemetery (Rooftop Films)

July 23: Thor: Love and Thunder, Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City and The Bourne Identity at Skyline Drive-in - Brooklyn

July 23: The Goonies, Clueless Fight Club and Speed at Embassy Suites by Hilton New York Manhattan Times Square (Rooftop Cinema Club)

July 24: Thor: Love and Thunder and Clueless at Skyline Drive-in - Brooklyn

July 24: The Greatest Showman: Sing-Along, Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban and Crazy, Stupid, Love at Embassy Suites by Hilton New York Manhattan Times Square (Rooftop Cinema Club)

July 25: Beverly Hills Cop II at Bryant Park 

July 25: Back to the Future at Our Wicked Lady

July 25: The Breakfast Club, Dirty Dancing and Scream at Embassy Suites by Hilton New York Manhattan Times Square (Rooftop Cinema Club)

July 24: Thor: Love and Thunder and Inception at Skyline Drive-in - Brooklyn

July 26: Sun Ra: A Joyful Noise at Nowadays

July 26: Thor: Love and Thunder and Gravity at Skyline Drive-in - Brooklyn

July 26Up, Casablanca, and Pretty Woman at Embassy Suites by Hilton New York Manhattan Times Square (Rooftop Cinema Club)

July 27: Walk With Me at Seaport Cinema

July 27: Thor: Love and Thunder and The Karate Kid at Skyline Drive-in - Brooklyn

July 27: Grease: Sing-Along, Mama Mia! and Bridesmaids at Embassy Suites by Hilton New York Manhattan Times Square (Rooftop Cinema Club)

July 28: How Stella Got Her Groove Back at Brooklyn Bridge Park

July 28: Thor: Love and Thunder and Anchorman at Skyline Drive-in - Brooklyn

July 28: Holes, Thelma & Lousie and Do the Right Thing at Embassy Suites by Hilton New York Manhattan Times Square (Rooftop Cinema Club)

July 29: Rocky and The Thing at Skyline Drive-in - Brooklyn

July 29: Godzilla at Film at Lincoln Center

July 29: 10 Things I Hate About You, Pulp Fiction and A Nightmare on Elm Street at Embassy Suites by Hilton New York Manhattan Times Square (Rooftop Cinema Club)

July 30: Godzilla Raids Again at Film at Lincoln Center 

July 30: Encanto at Queens Botanical Garden 

July 30: James and the Giant Peach at Beach 17th Street Playground -Rockaway Beach, Queens 

July 30: I Didn’t See You There at The Pier at Brooklyn Army Terminal (Rooftop Films)

July 30: The Princess Bride, Breakfast At Tiffany's, About Last Night and Everything Everywhere All At Once at Embassy Suites by Hilton New York Manhattan Times Square (Rooftop Cinema Club)

July 30: The Exorcist and Grease at Skyline Drive-in - Brooklyn

July 31: Joker at Skyline Drive-in - Brooklyn

July 31: Coco, Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, Death Becomes Her and Top Gun at Embassy Suites by Hilton New York Manhattan Times Square (Rooftop Cinema Club)

August

August 1: Star Trek: First Contact at Bryant Park

August 1: The Wiz at Our Wicked Lady

August 1: Ailey Moves NYC! at Marcus Garvey Park - Manhattan (NYC Parks)

August 1: Spider-Man: No Way Home, Back to the Future and The Big Lebowski at Embassy Suites by Hilton New York Manhattan

August 2: A Goofy Movie, Sleepless in Seattle and The Shining at Embassy Suites by Hilton New York Manhattan (Rooftop Cinema Club)

August 3: Ghostbusters: Afterlife at the Unisphere - Queens (NYC Parks)

August 3: Mija at Capital One City Parks Foundation SummerStage (Rooftop Films)

August 3: Pretty in Pink, Little Miss Sunshine and Poetic Justice at Embassy Suites by Hilton New York Manhattan (Rooftop Cinema Club)

August 4Jurassic Park at Brooklyn Bridge Park

August 4: Shrek, You've Got Mail and Call Me By Your Name at Embassy Suites by Hilton New York Manhattan (Rooftop Cinema Club)

August 5: The Wiz on Governors Island

August 5: Pitch Perfect, House Party and The Fifth Element at Embassy Suites by Hilton New York Manhattan (Rooftop Cinema Club)

 

August 6: Princess and the Frog at the Queens Botanical Garden

August 6: Ratatouille, Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, Waiting to Exhale and American Psycho at Embassy Suites by Hilton New York Manhattan (Rooftop Cinema Club)

August 7: Beauty and the Beast (1991), Roman Holiday, The Wedding Singer and Love Jones at Embassy Suites by Hilton New York Manhattan (Rooftop Cinema Club)

August 8: Grease 2 at Bryant Park

August 8: Dazed and Confused at Our Wicked Lady

August 8: The Goonies, Lost in Translation and Leon the Professional at Embassy Suites by Hilton New York Manhattan (Rooftop Cinema Club)

August 9: Spider-Man: No Way Home at the Unisphere - Queens (NYC Parks)

August 9: Monsters Inc., The Great Gatsby and The Silence of the Lambs at Embassy Suites by Hilton New York Manhattan (Rooftop Cinema Club)

August 10: Superbad and The Wood at Embassy Suites by Hilton New York Manhattan (Rooftop Cinema Club)

August 11: Thelma and Louise at Brooklyn Bridge Park

August 11: Hannah Ha Ha at Brooklyn Commons (Rooftop Films)

August 11Moonstruck, When Harry Met Sally and The Bodyguard at Embassy Suites by Hilton New York Manhattan (Rooftop Cinema Club)

August 12The Princess Diaries, 10 Things I Hate About You, and Set It Off at Embassy Suites by Hilton New York Manhattan (Rooftop Cinema Club)

August 13: Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, Fast Times at Ridgemont High, Tremors and Selena at Embassy Suites by Hilton New York Manhattan (Rooftop Cinema Club)

August 14: She's All That, Before Sunrise and High Fidelity at Embassy Suites by Hilton New York Manhattan (Rooftop Cinema Club)

August 15: Boomerang at Our Wicked Lady

August 15: Encanto, Ferris Bueller's Day Off and Romeo + Juliet at Embassy Suites by Hilton New York Manhattan (Rooftop Cinema Club)

August 16: Rocky III at Forest Park - Queens (NYC Parks)

August 16: Up, Jurassic Park and Anchorman at Embassy Suites by Hilton New York Manhattan (Rooftop Cinema Club)

August 17: Raiders of the Lost Ark, Scream and Moulin Rouge! at Embassy Suites by Hilton New York Manhattan (Rooftop Cinema Club)

August 18: Ghost, Dirty Dancing and Point Break at Embassy Suites by Hilton New York Manhattan (Rooftop Cinema Club)

August 18: The Mitchells vs. the Machines at Brooklyn Bridge Park 

August 18: Retrograde at Brooklyn Commons (Rooftop Films)

August 19: Jungle Cruise at the Queens Botanical Garden

August 19: The Sandlot, Love & Basketball and Friday at Embassy Suites by Hilton New York Manhattan (Rooftop Cinema Club)

August 20: Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part I, The Romance, Crazy Rich Asians and Coming to America at Embassy Suites by Hilton New York Manhattan (Rooftop Cinema Club)

August 21: The Little Mermaid, The Seven Year Itch, Say Anything and Moonlight at Embassy Suites by Hilton New York Manhattan (Rooftop Cinema Club)

August 22: Clueless, The Breakfast Club and A Star is Born at Embassy Suites by Hilton New York Manhattan (Rooftop Cinema Club)

August 22: Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory at Our Wicked Lady 

August 22: Driving Miss Daisy at Union Turnpike and 196th - Queens (NYC Parks)

August 23: Mama Mia! Here We Go Again, The Greatest Showman and Dazed and Confused at Embassy Suites by Hilton New York Manhattan (Rooftop Cinema Club)

August 24: The Devil Wears Prada and Bridesmaids at Embassy Suites by Hilton New York Manhattan (Rooftop Cinema Club)

August 25: Aladdin (1992), La La Land and Event Horizon at Embassy Suites by Hilton New York Manhattan (Rooftop Cinema Club)

August 25: Public Choice with options of Back to the Future, Mamma Mia! or Mission Impossible at Brooklyn Bridge Park

August 25: Rooftop Shorts (Closing Night) in Green-Wood Cemetery (Rooftop Films)

August 26: Labyrinth, Pretty Woman and Pulp Fiction at Embassy Suites by Hilton New York Manhattan (Rooftop Cinema Club)

August 27: Paddington 2 and Harry Potter, the Deathly Hallows Part II, The Notebook and 500 Days of Summer at Embassy Suites by Hilton New York Manhattan (Rooftop Cinema Club)

August 28: Tangled, Casablanca, Nick and Nora's Infinite Playlist and The Best Man at Embassy Suites by Hilton New York Manhattan (Rooftop Cinema Club)

August 29: 13 Going on 30, Grease: Sing-Along and Dirty Dancing at Embassy Suites by Hilton New York Manhattan (Rooftop Cinema Club)

August 29: Dirty Dancing at Our Wicked Lady 

