An Astoria bar is serving super-rare whiskey for $145 a glass

New York is one of the most expensive cities to live in. But sometimes it's worth it to cross another of the most unique cocktail experiences off your list.

Take the trip into Queens and head to the Bowery Bay bar to try the incredibly rare Pappy Van Winkle Family Reserve 23 Year from the Kentucky-based Old Ripp Van Winkle Distillery. Whiskey lovers can have a glass of their own for just a mere $145 for a standard two-ounce pour. Due to the rarity of this brand, bottles can usually go as high as $3,000, so that's actually kind of a bargain.

The bar usually puts in a request for a few bottle of this rare whiskey every year. Owner Deni Anza stated, “They make very few cases of it, and when they sell it, they sell it, and that’s it for the year.”

If $145 is a smidge over your price range, you can always indulge in their other Van Winkle brands: The 10 year is $50 a pour, the 12 year is $55 a pour and the 15 year is $85 a pour. You can check the bar out Tuesdays through Fridays starting at 5pm and Saturdays and Sundays starting at 11am.

Cross your fingers that you will be the winner of the $2k buried treasure in Central Park to pay for a round of drinks for you and your closest friends.