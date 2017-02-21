NYC is now the second most expensive U.S. city to live in

The greatest city in the world is also the most expensive city in the world (almost). According to a new study by Nested, NYC comes in second place on the list of U.S. cities with the highest average rent. The average monthly rent for a single person in NYC is $1,994, and the only city that topped that is San Francisco at $2,077. So don’t move to California yet, people.

In order to afford your own place in NYC, the annual income for a single person would have to be above $82,000. (The prices only get higher if you’re looking for a place for a family.) If you seriously want to save some dough, avoid the most expensive NYC neighborhoods. Or just move to Detroit, where the average rent is less than a quarter of NYC rent and you’ll never find an $18 cup of coffee.

Check out the top 10 most expensive cities below, with average rental prices for a single person:

1. San Francisco, $2,077

2. New York City, $1,994

3. Boston, $1,721

4. Washington, D.C., $1,397

5. Seattle, $1,288

6. Los Angeles, $1,200

7. Miami, $1,192

8. Chicago, $1,045

9. Houston, $625

10. Detroit, $457