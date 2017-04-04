An avocado bar is coming to Brooklyn because of course it is

Avocaderia, a restaurant dedicated to the highly photogenic fruit, will soon open in Brooklyn’s Industry City’s food hall.
Dubbing itself the “world’s first avocado bar,” the restaurant will serve health-conscious salads, toasts and smoothies made with the green food fad, with its Instagram account showing off verdant guacamole, egg toasts and vegetarian tacos (that may or may not be on the menu).
The restaurant, from Italian owners Francesco Brachetti, Alberto Gramini and Aleesandro Biggi, will source its avocados from eco-friendly farmers in Michoacán, Mexico, and will be decked out in green Moroccan tiles, neon lights and potted plants.
