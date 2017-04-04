  • Blog
An avocado bar is coming to Brooklyn because of course it is

By Alyson Penn Posted: Tuesday April 4 2017, 2:10pm

Avocaderia, a restaurant dedicated to the highly photogenic fruit, will soon open in Brooklyn’s Industry City’s food hall.

Dubbing itself the “world’s first avocado bar,” the restaurant will serve health-conscious salads, toasts and smoothies made with the green food fad, with its Instagram account showing off verdant guacamole, egg toasts and vegetarian tacos (that may or may not be on the menu).

The restaurant, from Italian owners Francesco Brachetti, Alberto Gramini and Aleesandro Biggi, will source its avocados from eco-friendly farmers in Michoacán, Mexico, and will be decked out in green Moroccan tiles, neon lights and potted plants.

By Alyson Penn

Alyson is the Assistant Food & Drink Editor at Time Out New York. She spends her free time stalking dog parks and ordering French fries on the side. Follow her on Twitter at @AlysonPenn.

