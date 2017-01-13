An exhibit of fantastic glass sculptures will be at the New York Botanical Garden this spring

This April, the New York Botanical Garden is giving you one more reason to spring to the Bronx: a brand-new exhibit by Dale Chihuly. The renowned artist will be making the garden's 250 acres of budding flowerbeds, stunning vistas and Victorian-style glass conservatory even more dazzling with his famed glass sculptures. As light and colors interact with the near-translucent geometric pieces, the already gorgeous environment will gain a new life.

Chihuly's works will be scattered among the grounds and buildings, with sculptures particularly curated and designed for various spots. The Native Plant Garden and the Enid A. Haupt Conservatory Courtyard’s Tropical Pool will see their water features transformed by dramatic hand-blown stained glass sculptures, while a new multicolor neon sculpture takes over the Conservatory Courtyard. Fans of Chihuly's 2015 holiday windows at Barneys and his 2006 exhibit, the last time he was at NYGB, will be happy to learn that the whimsical, delicate "Blue Herons" will return to roost in a new display at the Haupt Conservatory. Drawings, paintings and other paper works by the artist will also be on view at the LuEsther T. Mertz Library Building.

Chihuly opens April 22 and runs through October 29, giving you ample opportunity to see the exhibit with the changing seasons as a backdrop. The garden will be open for special nights as well, so visitors can see the glass change with the sunset.