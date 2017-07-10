An NYC taco chain is giving away a year of free burritos and a trip to Chicago

Attention Burrito Connoisseurs! Want to win free Burritos for a year + a round trip ticket to Chicago for our next GRAND OPENING? Then stay tuned... #MyBurritoDay A post shared by Dos Toros (@dostoros) on Jul 7, 2017 at 12:00pm PDT

Crazy about the ubiquity of Snapchat's geo-filters? Me neither. But I do love burritos, and suspect you do too.

Now there's a brand new reason for you to slap a promotional filter in front of your mug. Dos Toros Taqueria is celebrating the opening of it's first Chicago outpost with a social media initiative that could satisfy all of your tortilla dreams.

Starting Monday, July 10 at 10:30am and running through July 23 at 11pm, Snapchatters can visit any or all of Dos Toros's NYC locations for a chance to win a year of free burritos. All you have to do is take a selfie with the custom Dos Toros Snapchat geo-filter, screenshot it and email it to myBurritoDay@dostoros.com or post it to Instagram, tagging both @DosToros and #MyBurritoDay. Each applicant is allowed one entry per location, giving you as many as 13 chances to win big.

One lucky winner will receive a Dos Toros "black card," which contains enough cash to supply weekly burritos for a whole year, as well as two round-trip tickets to Chicago. Ten additional participants will win cards with the burrito allowance, sans the Chicago trip.

Dos Toros has locations throughout Manhattan and Brooklyn, so there are ample opportunities to get snapping. While a purchase is not required at any location for entry, this challenge seems like the perfect opportunity for a good old belt-loosening food crawl.