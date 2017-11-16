Applications are now open for $867 apartments in a prime area of Williamsburg

Ah, Williamsburg—the Brooklyn neighborhood that has become the butt of hipster jokes in New York and beyond. It’s a delightful place that has evolved immensely over the past decade, and that change isn’t expected to slow down any time soon.

As rent prices soar in the area, New Yorkers with more modest incomes can find solace in a new housing lottery that’s opened up on one of the hottest blocks in the neighborhood. The building, located at 94 North 3rd Street, has opened up applications for 15 units, including seven studios with rents of $867 per month. Applicants must earn between $31,612 and $40,080 to qualify for one of those sweet, cheap pads.

The remaining units up for grabs are five one-bedroom units going for $931 per month and three two-bedroom abodes at $1,123. The income requirements for those bad boys range from $33,875 on the low end to $57,240 on the high end.

The building is a new mixed-use development in Williamsburg. The place has 75 residential units (including the ones in this lottery), a gym and a roof terrace, and it's a stone’s throw away from the G and L train.

Applications are open through December 7.

