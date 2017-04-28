Bad News: Today’s probably the nicest it’s gonna get this weekend

Plan on spending as much time outdoors (preferably drinking) as you can after work today.

Whether you hit up happy hour, a floating bar, explore the secrets of Central Park or just take an amazing walk around the city; this may be the only time this weekend where the sun will be making an appearance in our lives. Ugh, sun. Please don't leave us again.

Today, the fickle sun is shining bright and it's forecast we'll hit a high of 80. Tomorrow, however, thunderstorms are in the forecast and then we're in for a stretch of dreary weather through Monday. Rain storms will be returning late next week as well.

So much for being able to break out the sandals, shorts and sunscreen! Sunny summer weather really can’t get here fast enough.