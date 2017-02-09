  • Blog
Because of the storm, it's a great night to score cheap Broadway tickets

By David Cote Posted: Thursday February 9 2017, 11:59am

Official word is that the snow will not cause any cancelations on Broadway. The shows will go on! In case you’re wondering what those shows are, check out our online listings.

Because the weather is bound to stop some folks visiting from Long Island or the tri-state area, now is the perfect time to score cheap tickets to that sold-out show you’ve wanted to see for ages. “All four TKTS booths—Times Square, South Street Seaport, Downtown Brooklyn and the new, indoor Lincoln Center booth—will be open for their regular hours today,” says a spokesman for TKTS.

He adds: “For more information check the TKTS app or go online. If your office is closed or you’re off from school and you’re feeling a bit homebound, there are likely to be a lot of tickets and great locations available for tonight’s shows.” Consider it a way to stay warm, #11.

David is the Theater editor and chief drama critic at Time Out New York

